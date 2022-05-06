If Missouri’s abortion ban is triggered, showdown over state constitution likely ahead
Pro-choice and anti-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington, D.C.. - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images North America/TNS

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, as a leaked draft opinion indicates it will, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will soon after issue a legal opinion confirming the decision and triggering a near-total abortion ban in the state. But that will only mark the beginning of Missouri’s post-Roe fight over abortion. “It doesn’t end, trust me,” said Samuel Lee, a lobbyist for Campaign Life Missouri. The question of abortion rights almost certainly won’t be answered in any semi-permanent way until it’s settled in the state constitution, either by an amendment that affirms or reject...