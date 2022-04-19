Florida man pleads guilty after threatening to put Ilhan Omar 'six feet under'

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a Florida man has pleaded guilty to making explicit and virulent death threats against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

"David Hannon, 67, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of threatening a federal official," reported Justin Rohrlich. "According to newly unsealed charging documents, Hannon became enraged when Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, held a press conference in 2019 during which she 'specifically repeated quotes containing curse words from then-President Trump regarding social issues involving women and minorities.' Hannon then emailed Omar, under the subject line: 'Your [sic] Dead You Radical Muslim.' In his message, Hannon wrote, among other things, that he was ready to carry out 'mass assassinations,' and that he was prepared to shoot Omar in the head."

He also wrote an all-caps missive telling Omar that "WITHIN A WEEK YOU... WILL BE SIX FEET UNDER!"

This comes two weeks after Paul Hoeffer, another Florida man, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for calling the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), threatening to kill them and form a "civilian army" for "all-out war."

