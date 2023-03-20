Illinois bakery in crosshairs over drag show event will likely be forced to close
Diners arrive for a drag brunch performance at UpRising Bakery and Cafe on Aug. 7, 2022, in Lake in the Hills, Illinois. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — UpRising Bakery and Cafe announced that “horrific attacks” on the establishment dating back to last summer, including threats and vandalism that led up to a planned drag show in July, have forced the Lake in the Hills bakery to close its doors as soon as the end of March. Corinna Sac, owner of the bakery, said in a statement the attacks on her business resulted in “low patronage and low sales,” and therefore the bakery is likely to close. “Without an infusion of more than $30,000 at this time, I cannot keep the doors open to my dream bakery,” Sac said in the statement. “I wish to tha...