Illinois GOP attorney general candidate has record of taking critics to court — including his girlfriend’s mom and the governor
Thomas DeVore, the Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general, speaks during a“ Make Illinois Great” rally at the Kane County Fair Grounds on Sept. 11, 2022. - Brian O'Mahoney/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — While running for a downstate school board seat five years ago, Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore complained in a Facebook post about students who struggled to make correct change at a concession stand during a basketball game. “Lord help us with the window lickers, I mean special children,” DeVore, a civil attorney from Sorento, wrote. People critical of DeVore’s post shared it more widely and in one case urged area residents to contact his law office. DeVore proceeded to file a libel lawsuit in Montgomery County against three people, including a local spe...