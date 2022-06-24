Illinois governor calls special legislative session on reproductive rights
J.B. Pritzker May 18, 2022. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Illinois politicians reacted swiftly and along party lines to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic legislative leaders immediately announcing they plan to call a special legislative session to strengthen the state’s already-stringent protections for reproductive rights. Surrounded by other Democratic leaders and abortion rights advocates at the Howard Brown Health Clinic in Rogers Park, Pritzker said the high court’s decision was the product of “the radical majority Donald Trump and his right-wing allies created on the S...