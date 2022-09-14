Illinois governor signs disaster declaration, calls up National Guard to assist with migrants bused from Texas
A young migrant who traveled from Texas to Union Station in Chicago waves as his family waits to depart to temporary housing on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. - Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is signing a disaster proclamation to secure resources for the asylum-seekers bused to Illinois from Texas and has deployed 75 National Guard members to assist with the logistics of receiving the migrants, he announced Wednesday. Pritzker again criticized his Texas counterpart, Greg Abbott, for failing to coordinate or communicate with Illinois and Chicago officials and questioned why he’s only sending migrants to politically “blue” cities and states. “What the governor of Texas is doing is a stunt ... dumping these human beings off in the dead of night,” ...