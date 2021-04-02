‘I’m trying to hang in there,’ says mom of 13-year-old boy fatally shot by police in Chicago

CHICAGO – The person fatally shot by a Chicago police officer early Monday during what police said was an “armed confrontation” has been identified as a 13-year-old boy, officials said. Adam Toledo, of the 2700 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Cook County medical examiner’s office spokeswoman Brittany Hill. Toledo was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled a homicide. Another representative for the medical examiner’s office said that according to its records, the boy wasn’t identified until Wednesday. She would n...
Video: US Capitol under ‘lockdown’ amid ‘heavy police activity’ – ‘helicopter just landed on the east front’: reporters
April 02, 2021
Journalists on Capitol Hill are reporting receiving a text message warning of an "external security threat," and to stay indoors and away from windows. A police helicopter has just landed on the front lawn. UPDATE: US Capitol Police tweet that "A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital." MSNBC adds "at least one person has been shot."
LATEST: Two officers in critical condition. MSNBC suggests the two officers "threw their bodies" in front of the car trying to ram the barricade.
CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021
BREAKING: Sources tell The Post that officers were just rammed into a barricade outside the Capitol. Suspect has been shot. Two officers appear in critical condition.
— Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) <a href="https://twitter.com/byaaroncdavis/status/1378037002088628230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> Earlier: Here's Jake Sherman, an MSNBC contributor and founder of Punchbowl News: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. <a href="https://t.co/LxV0mywRSe">pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe</a></p> — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378033434082344972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">🚨🚨Capitol staff just got this text message</p> I’m in the Capitol and will keep everyone posted here. <a href="https://t.co/ydQGyCJcof">pic.twitter.com/ydQGyCJcof</a> — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378031234589278208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> <p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/KasU6ifrZm">pic.twitter.com/KasU6ifrZm</a></p> — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) <a href="https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1378031711766863872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> More reporters: <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Heavy Police activity around the Capitol Hill - People told to remain indoors. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DC</a> <a href="https://t.co/u9fhmZpxA0">pic.twitter.com/u9fhmZpxA0</a></p>— Saqib Ul Islam (@SaqibIslam) <a href="https://twitter.com/SaqibIslam/status/1378031856797560832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING: Capitol Hill is on lockdown due to "external security threat".</p> Those inside can move around but are told to stay away from window. Following... — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) <a href="https://twitter.com/LisaDNews/status/1378032169344499714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I am on lockdown inside the Capitol complex. Lots of first responders called and a helicopter just landed on the East front <a href="https://t.co/7hKjPeX3Ah">pic.twitter.com/7hKjPeX3Ah</a></p>— Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) <a href="https://twitter.com/LACaldwellDC/status/1378034301208555526?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out <a href="https://t.co/EmidoLP0PT">pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT</a></p>— Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) <a href="https://twitter.com/JacquiHeinrich/status/1378032633293201410?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script> UPDATE: On MSNBC Pete Williams reports a car tried to run the barricade. Developing... <b><i>This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.</i></b>
Florida man arrested by the FBI after threatening to storm the US Capitol for a second time
April 02, 2021
The FBI has arrested a Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and threatened to do it again, the Sun Sentinel reports.
William Rogan Reid, 36, was arrested on Thursday. According to the Sentinel, he was turned in by someone who knew him after they saw video posted to Instagram showing him and others participating in the riot inside the Capitol building.
<p>In a post to the social media messaging site Discord on March 11, Reid wrote that, "[January 6] was the breaking point for a lot of people but they're cowering in fear again because of incarceration." He later wrote that the event was "our Boston Tea Party."</p><p>"I'LL F------ DO IT AGAIN," he wrote in a subsequent post. </p>
'Deeply mediocre' Ivanka buried after her sole White House achievement called a mess by the GAO
April 02, 2021
In a scorching piece for the Daily Beast, columnist Erin Gloria Ryan wrote that, in light of a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on the one initiative former White House adviser Ivanka Trump touted as her crowning achievement working for her father, she is lowering her appraisal of the first daughter from "a deeply mediocre child of legacy wealth" to a run-of the-mill fraud.
According to the GAO, Ivanka's Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative is a complete mess that failed in its mission and there are questions about where some money went. The report stated, "There were at least 19 new women's empowerment programs launched in 2019 as part of the program, but Politico explained that 'there were extensive failures in both the targeting of the money, and the measurement of its impact.'"
<p>As the Beast's Ryan put it, "All this time, I'd been thinking of her as a deeply mediocre child of legacy wealth, a veritable American princess of unearned stature, who emerged from a four-year stint in the Trump White House with one sort of cool piece of legislation to show for it. In reality, she has emerged from her four-year stint in the Trump White House with nothing to show for it. I regret the error and have learned my lesson."</p><p>Then she piled on.</p><p>"The embarrassing report made six harsh recommendations to USAID, among them 'identify the total funding,' define what women-owned businesses are, and make sure that the data reported on the program is reliable in the future. In some cases, according to the report, money was distributed to programs that never reported on how the funds were used. In other cases, the program sent surveys about fund use to the wrong people, some of whom didn't even work for the programs in question. In other cases, no follow-up surveys were sent to anybody at all," she wrote. "For all the self-congratulatory PR she was doing on her own behalf, Ivanka may as well have been shoving $5 bills into Coke bottles throwing them into the ocean, shouting 'help a woman!' after them as they crashed into the surf, before rushing off to a $1,000-a-plate 'female empowerment' gala to give a speech about how much empowering she just did."</p><p>The columnist suggested a slavish media helped build up Ivanka's program which turned out to be a disaster saying their breathless reporting "printed what essentially amounted to unedited press releases about Ivanka Trump's success as a global women's empowerment pioneer."</p><p>"It's not Ivanka's fault entirely that her signature piece of legislation appears to be shit. She didn't write the legislation. She wasn't a program administrator. And a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers from Lindsey Graham to Rep. Lois Frankel supported it," she conceded. "But it's fair to hold a person accountable for the program's failings, after that person milked publicity from the law like a greedy dairy farmer about to run afoul of PETA."</p><p>Ryan added, "Ivanka Trump has been hiding in Florida since leaving her fluffy white office in the White House in January. But if past is prologue, we can count on her reemerging onto the national or international stage at some point, trying once more to further the notion that she's got the solutions to centuries of global female oppression," before concluding, "She doesn't. She never has. She's a salesman selling charity to well-intentioned suckers."</p><p>You can <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/womens-empowerment-was-ivankas-biggest-grift-of-all?ref=home" target="_blank">read the whole piece here</a>.</p>
