Immigrant workers who help rebuild after storms fear coming to Florida over DeSantis law
In Horseshoe Beach, near where Idalia made landfall, a drone image shows a displaced vehicle spewing gasoline into a neighborhood canal. - Max Chesnes/Tampa Bay Times/TNS

When the furious winds and rain of Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana three years ago, Javier drifted towards the disaster, cleaning homes and chopping down trees that the Category 4 storm toppled and tore apart. “I heard that there was a disaster and that there was work. And where there is work, you go,” Javier told the Miami Herald. The storm kicked off an unexpected round of work for Javier, an undocumented Honduran immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in 2016 and who did not want his last name used because of his immigration status. He has since helped clean up after other fierce Louisiana ...