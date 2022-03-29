Impeachment counsel reveals why he doesn’t think DOJ is going after Trump for January 6th
PBS screengrab.

The majority counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Donald Trump's first impeachment over Ukraine broke down a key tell from the latest investigations into the former president's role inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Attorney Daniel Goldman was interviewed on Tuesday's "Deadline: White House" on MSNBC by host Nicolle Wallace.

"If I can just play devil's advocate for a moment," Wallace began. "When you were conducting the impeachment investigation, Donald Trump was so cognizant of every aspect of it. They were trying to out the whistleblower when Robert Mueller was investigating Donald Trump's campaign ties to Russia, we knew every blow mostly because Trump and Rudy [Giuliani] leaked it to reporters covering it."

"What makes you hope or think if there is any possibility Donald Trump's inner circle is under investigation by DOJ?" Wallace asked.

"Well, you make a very good point," Goldman replied.

"And I have been lamenting what I perceive to be, at a minimum, a very slow methodical investigation and at worst potentially no investigation at all," he explained. "And it's not because the Department of Justice, itself, would be releasing information that we would find out about it. It's because — as you point out — the defense to Trump, Bannon, by Trump, Bannon, all of those associates will be a very vocal, loud, and public defense of a political partisan witch hunt."

RELATED: John Bolton contradicts Trump's claim that he has no idea what 'burner phones' are

"They'll turn this into a complete, chaotic, political game in an effort to defeat the Department of Justice. So, if they were under investigation by the Department of Justice, I think we would know about it from them, not from anyone else," he said. "So my concern is that they're not, and that there is no significant investigation beyond January 6th and its sort of meets and bounds of the insurrection."

Watch:

Daniel Goldman www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video