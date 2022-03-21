‘Impossibly boring man of no principles’: Grassley slammed for remarks in Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the seven-term Republican senior Senator from Iowa, promised his side would not turn Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearing Monday "into a spectacle," yet proceeded to do just that.

Republicans are vastly opposed to Judge Jackson, who, as many have noted, is not just more qualified than every Supreme Court Justice currently on the bench was when they were nominated, but more qualified than at least three of them combined.

Grassley, 88, running for re-election this year, is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. On Monday he delivered his opening statement, using it to promote his fictious judicial theories, saying outright that he will use the hearing to determine if Judge Jackson subscribes to originalism – which only right-wing judges do.

Sen. Grassley in his opening remarks for Judge Jackson's confirmation hearings:

"What we will do...is ask tough questions...I'll be looking to see whether Judge Jackson is committed to the Constitution as originally understood." pic.twitter.com/YhWIOCx3Hf — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2022

"Originalism" was created in the 1980s to turn the country back to the days of its founding. The Constitution was written as a living document, to be interpreted over the ages and amended as necessary. Grassley and most Republicans support this made-up theory of originalism.

He is being widely attacked for that and many other remarks he made.

"Never has an endless lecture from an impossibly boring man of no principles been so intolerable to listen to," said professor of international relations, political scientist, and journalist David Rothkopf as Grassley spoke.

He added:

The Republican Party has a long tradition of opposing women who are among the most qualified candidates ever nominated for their jobs.

— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 21, 2022

"Lindsey Graham and Chuck Grassley have already turned today’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings into a spectacle. For them, it’s a Day of Festivus to air all their hypocritical grievances about the past," said CNN's Keith Boykin.

The Nation's Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal observed: "Grassley says Democrats voted against nominees that were 'diverse racially.' This is a good time to remind you that Donald Trump's nominees were 85% white and 75% male and he's the only president to not appoint a black male judge since Nixon.

The GOP is obsessed with identity."

More:

Chuck Grassley (and other Republicans) express grave concerns about the Supreme Court legislating from the bench. You know, as opposed to gutting nearly unanimously-passed voting rights legislation essential to American democracy in Shelby County v. Holder.

— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) March 21, 2022

NEW: In his opening statement, Chuck Grassley (R-IA) whined and lectured Ketanji Brown Jackson, telling her the Constitution should be interpreted “as it was understood when written” in 1787. At that time, only white land-owning men could vote.

— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 21, 2022

Did @ChuckGrassley just fix his thin lips to rail about Judges using their own personal preferences to change Laws while the current Supreme Court is GUTTING a women’s right to choose?! This fossil is garbage. Hot, steaming garbage! #BrownJacksonHearing

— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 21, 2022

As you listen to Chuck Grassley rail against Justices who substitute their views for the will of Congress, remember that he voted to confirm SCOTUS nominees like Justice Roberts, who gutted the Voting Rights Act, which had been reauthorized nearly unanimously by Congress.

— Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 21, 2022

Lindsey Graham: I want SCOTUS to look more like the country but I want it to operate within the confines of the Constitution. He promises respect. But like Grassley, can’t resist bringing up Kavanaugh. (Last time I checked, no allegations Judge Jackson sexually assaulted anyone)

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 21, 2022

Senator Grassley's opening statement is ridiculous rambling and awful. He needs to retire. The Senate is too old, too white and too male. More women, women of color and men of color must run for the US Senate. #JudgeKetanjiBrownJackson

— Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 21, 2022