In a first, US government greenlights American investment in private business in Cuba

MIAMI — In what appears to be a first in more than six decades, the U.S. has authorized an American company to finance and invest in a private business in Cuba, an unprecedented move that could open the gate to American investment to help Cubans on the island gain economic independence from the state. The U.S. embargo on Cuba, in place since 1960, prohibits most financial transactions involving Cuban nationals or entities, unless they fall under an exception or are authorized by a license. The people behind the recent initiative believe this is the first time the U.S. government authorizes dir...
Professor: White supremacist terror is likely to get worse thanks to the GOP's education agenda
May 16, 2022
We speak to prominent antiracist scholar Ibram X. Kendi about the epidemic of young white males who commit white supremacist domestic terrorism. This comes as an 18-year-old white shooter sought out a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people on Saturday. Kendi says this phenomenon will only get worse if antiracist education is not introduced to white children and children of color alike at their most vulnerable stages of development. Even before critical race theory was under attack, there was a dearth of educators and education that reinforces “the source of racial disparities and inequities in our community is not the inferiority of a particular racial group but this history and presence of racist policies,” he adds. Kendi’s recent piece for The Atlantic is headlined “The Danger More Republicans Should Be Talking About: White-supremacist ideology is harmful to all, especially the naive and defenseless minds of youth.”
Antiracist Scholar Ibram X. Kendi: Republicans Must Address How White Supremacists Target Youth www.youtube.com
AMY GOODMAN: Professor Kendi, clearly, the vast majority of domestic terror attacks in this country are being perpetrated by white right-wing, white supremacist extremists. And yet what we have in this country is state after state banning teaching about racism, essentially, when they talk about critical race theory, a very loose definition of it. Can you respond to this? I mean, we’re talking about absolute horrors taking place all over this country.
IBRAM X. KENDI: I think that that is the reason why this crisis of white supremacist domestic terror is likely to get worse, because studies have shown that antiracist education, that antiracist books serve in a protective fashion, particularly from white youth, when they are exposed to white supremacy, because through learning about the history, let’s say, of white supremacy, they’re better able to recognize it. So, then, when they’re approached or they see a white supremacist meme online or a white supremacist enters into their multiplayer video game or they receive messages on 4chan, they’re able to recognize it as not only white supremacist ideology, but also they’re able to recognize it as wrong.
But because we’re in a time in which there’s — even before this so-called attack on critical race theory, there was a very abysmal amount of antiracist education in schools, and there were very few teachers who felt they had the ability or even the courage to teach the truth about race. And that has only declined. And so, there’s almost — there’s even less of an ability to protect particularly white male teenagers, which then makes them even more vulnerable to white supremacist ideology, at a moment in which they’re trying to figure out why there’s so much polarization, what is the existential threat.
Is the existential threat — is the existential problem racism, or is it antiracism? Is it white supremacist ideology, or is it people of color? And clearly, these white supremacists are making the case that it’s the people of color, that they’re the source of their pain, which is something that many of these young white male supremacists are being indoctrinated on, groomed on, and thereby carrying out mass shootings. And this is only going to get worse if we don’t get a handle on it.
AMY GOODMAN: So, what does antiracist education look like?
IBRAM X. KENDI: Well, antiracist education, first and foremost, is teaching children about the history of white supremacist ideology, the role that white supremacist ideology played in racial slavery, in settler colonialism, in Jim Crow. It’s also teaching white children and children of color about all the different people of all races who challenged settler colonialism and slavery and Jim Crow and mass incarceration. It’s teaching children that there are multiple cultures, just as there are multiple cultures — or, colors, and we should value them all equally. It’s teaching children that the source of racial disparities and inequities in our community is not the inferiority of a particular racial group but this history and presence of racist policies. It’s teaching children our racial reality, so that they can see that, though we look differently, though we maybe speak differently, we’re all equals, but the cause of these inequities are indeed racism.
AMY GOODMAN: Well, I want to thank you both for being with us. There is so much more to talk about, and, of course, we’ll continue this discussion. Ibram X. Kendi has a piece in The Atlantic, which we’ll link to, “The Danger More Republicans Should Be Talking About: White-supremacist ideology is harmful to all, especially the naive and defenseless minds of youth,” professor of humanities at Boston University, founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. And Nikki McCann Ramírez, associate research director at Media Matters, joining us from Washington, D.C.
We will stay in Washington as we talk about the abortion protests, the hundreds of protests that took place nationwide this weekend. We’ll speak with Renee Bracey Sherman of We Testify.
'Tell the truth -- this isn't the only racist': Buffalo councilman calls for honesty about racism in the US
May 16, 2022
A Monday press conference took place in Buffalo, New York, just days after a mass shooting of a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Among the speakers was Bishop Darius Pridgen, the Buffalo Council President, who represents Ellicott District and said that it's time to tell the truth about racism and those who promote it.
"Buffalo's known as the city of good neighbors," Pridgen said, citing the city motto. "And that's why it took somebody to come from outside of Buffalo to come into this city of good neighbors. It wasn't somebody from inside, but what happened, and if you walk these streets right now, people have arrived from not just western New York but from across the country. People have come into our churches, people have offered help, and people have stood up."
He continued, saying that it isn't enough to send money, but people must act.
"It's not enough if we don't stand up against racism, if we don't stand up against those who feel that white supremacy as a system is okay," Bishop Pridgen said. "So, I have been encouraging people who have called me all day long to say what can I do? Tell the truth. Tell the truth that this is not the only racist, not the only white supremacist believer in our country. And have the uncomfortable conversations at home. Have the uncomfortable conversations on your job. Lose some friends who disagree with you."
He also urged those who have Black people that they love in their lives to reach out and check on them and make it clear to them that what happened in Buffalo, New York shouldn't be tolerated.
See the statement below or at this link.
'Tell the truth. This isn't the only racist': Buffalo councilman www.youtube.com
It's one thing to attack Matt Gaetz and Elise Stefanik for racism — but Trump is the one who said it out loud: ex-senator
May 16, 2022
In the wake of the mass shooting targeting a Black community in Buffalo, New York, it was discovered that the shooter had a manifesto filled with hate and racist ideology.
It was reported over the weekend that the so-called "great replacement" or "white replacement" conspiracy theory was something the gunman believed. The false idea holds that Jews are intentionally trying to bring in more immigrants to eliminate white people.
Critics of Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have claimed that their anti-immigration rhetoric has closely mirrored the racist conspiracy theory.
Speaking to MSNBC on Monday, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) explained that these ideas may have been part of the beliefs nested in the Republican Party for decades, but it wasn't until Donald Trump said it out loud that others became fearless in doing the same. The "quiet part" went from innuendo in caucus meetings or among the GOP members to public speeches and Fox News interviews.
As conservative Headline News host SE Cupp explained Monday, "They're not wearing hoods anymore." According to a study published in Feb. 2022 by the journal Nature Human Behavior, Trump's presidency ushered in a new era of overt racism. A person who supports him is more likely to hold racist views, the surveys concluded.
"I want to say, Nicolle, I think that it is not fair to spend so much time talking about Elise Stefanik and Tucker Carlson and not mention Donald Trump," said McCaskill. "Donald Trump said the ugly part out loud. There have always been racists in this country, and yes, my friend Michael Steele is right. There are Democrats that hate Black people and there are Republicans that hate Black people. No question about it, but the difference is that Donald Trump came down that escalator and he said the ugly part out loud."
She recalled the announcement by Trump where he infamously descended the escalator only to say that Mexicans are "bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists."
"We all know the vast majority of Mexicans who have come to America are looking for the American Dream," said McCaskill. "They have strong family values. They have deep religious faith. They want to work hard. They want to raise their children in a place where there is a brighter future. That is very American, and he called them all rapists out loud when he announced for president of the United States."
McCaskill went on to say that when Trump did that he changed the Republican Party forever.
"Now they're all comfortable with gaining political power through hate of Black people and brown people and some of these people, it's all about Jewish people, and that now has become an important part of the Republican Party, and I think it is really important we don't forget that [Trump] delivered that," she closed.
New York Times columnist Charles Blow then noted that for generations "they" were fine when Black people were working hard and trying to better themselves. Now that they are succeeding, the racists are coming out with their anger.
See the discussion below or at this link.
Trump brought the racism out into the public www.youtube.com
