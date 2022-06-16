In call with Twitter staff, Elon Musk muses on space aliens, company's future
Elon Musk (Reuters)

By Sheila Dang (Reuters) -Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees for the first time on Thursday, expressing his view that Twitter would need to cut its headcount, but offering few other new details about his $44 billion planned takeover of the social media company. Musk appeared via video call 10 minutes late to what turned out to be a freewheeling question and answer session moderated by a Twitter executive, in which Musk mused about the existence of aliens and other space civilizations and his view that Twitter should help "civilization and consciousness." The Tesla chief executive, who is al...