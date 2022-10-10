In Haiti, factories close, school feedings are on hold and hunger is about to get worse
Protests continued in Haiti where in the city of Gonaives, just north of Port-au-Prince, residents looted a small factory and threatened a group of nuns next door. - Dieulifaite Sejour/Miami Herald/TNS

The armed men arrived at the two-story factory in Haiti’s rural Artibonite Valley, wielding AK-47s, followed by a hungry mob of hundreds. After scaring off the two security guards, they forced their way in and put a knife to the throat of a Catholic nun, who until that moment had helped to run the solar-powered sewing factory and had been feeding nearly 1,000 hungry school children a day through her school. Barking orders, the armed men demanded the keys to the upstairs where the solar panels, valued at over $400,000, were installed on the roof. Over the next hour or so, they ripped out the pa...