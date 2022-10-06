In Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano has the fervent base. But Mehmet Oz is trying to reach swing voters
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman takes a photo with a supporter after a Sept. 23, 2022, rally in Philadelphia. - Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — When Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz held a rally in Bucks County, he brought in Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, a fairly traditional Republican who laces his political attacks with a Southern drawl and comic delivery. When Doug Mastriano went to Bucks, the Republican nominee for governor invited Jack Posobiec, a bomb-throwing conspiracist who has targeted some prominent Jewish people with an antisemitic Twitter meme. The two events in one of Pennsylvania’s most moderate swing counties reflect how the state’s top GOP candidates have diverged in their pitches to voters. Mastri...