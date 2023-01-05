In response to insurrection, Gavin Newsom will march to state Capitol Jan. 6 for inauguration
Gavin Newsom makes an appearance at the Assembly Organizational Session on Dec. 5, 2022, at the state Capitol in Sacramento. - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, who assailed conservative Republican leaders and their policies while celebrating California’s progressive values during his first four years in office, is launching his second term in similar fashion. On Friday, Newsom will kick off his second inauguration with a march to the state Capitol, where he will be sworn in for another four years in California’s highest elected office. The celebration falls on the two-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, giving California’s Democratic governor another opportunity to portray th...