In the Caribbean, mixed reaction as transition begins from Queen Elizabeth to King Charles

KAGEAKI SMITH/Getty Images North America/TNS
In Bermuda, where flags are being flown half-staff until further notice, they remembered Queen Elizabeth II with a 21-gun salute while dressed in British ceremonial uniforms. In the Cayman Islands, 96 rounds reverberated from Government House, one every 10 seconds, to match the queen’s age at the time of her death Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. And in The Bahamas, where they continue to pledge loyalty to her 49 years after ending nearly 200 years of British rule, the prime minister’s title officially changed from Queen’s Counsel to King’s Counsel. As the United Kingdom entered a prol...