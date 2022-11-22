In Trump’s ‘special master’ appeal 2 of 3 judges are ones he appointed – and both previously ruled against him

Last month a three-judge panel overruled a federal judge Donald Trump not only appointed to the bench but hand-picked to hear his case surrounding the Dept. of Justice executing a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence and retrieving thousands of White House items and documents, including hundreds of classified and top secret documents.

Trump has appealed their ruling, and on Tuesday a three-judge panel at the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals was selected to hear his case.

Two of the three he appointed. Both have previously ruled against him.

The judges, according to Politico's Josh Gerstein, are William Pryor Jr. (Bush 43 appointee), Britt Grant (Trump appointee), and Andrew Brasher (Trump appointee.).

"BUT," Gerstein stresses, "Grant & Brasher joined in earlier ruling against him on MAL," referring to Trump's Mar-a-Lago case against the United States of America in which he both claims he is the rightful owner of the documents because they are personal, and he declassified them all. (Both claims cannot be true.)

As The Guardian's Hugo Lowell puts it, "Really unfortunate for Trump to have drawn 2/3 judges for oral arguments before 11th Circuit today who ruled that Cannon 'abused her discretion' in granting him a special master."

Back in September a three-judge 11th Circuit Court of Appeals panel temporarily blocked Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling barring the Dept. of Justice from using about 100 classified documents. Trump had requested the court block DOJ from accessing those documents.

“We cannot discern why plaintiff [Trump] would have an individual interest in or need for any of the one-hundred documents with classification markings,” the three-judge panel said, as Bloomberg News had reported.

As Bloomberg's Zoe Tillman reports, in today's trial, which begins at 2 PM ET, DOJ will argue "to free thousands of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate from a review that’s kept them out of investigators’ hands for months."

For those interested, oral arguments can be heard via the 11th Circuit's government website, here.