In wake of Jordan Neely’s death, Mayor Adams urges New Yorkers to call 911 or 311 when encountering emotionally distressed
People attend a vigil at City Hall Park for Jordan Neely, who was fatally choked on a subway by a fellow passenger ten days ago, on May 11, 2023, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Two weeks after a Marine vet choked a mentally disturbed homeless man to death on the subway, Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers to call 911 or 311 if they encounter a situation involving someone in a similar state of emotional distress. “Everyday New Yorkers — they should call the 311 or 911 system if a person is doing something extremely dangerous,” he said during a Tuesday morning interview on NY1. “Proper personnel could respond, and that includes mental health professionals, and in those cases where it’s needed, a law enforcement professional. “It’s the combination of the two...