Incarcerated father misses funeral of daughter killed in Uvalde school shooting despite plea from Kim Kardashian
A photo of Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, who died in the mass shooting on May 24, 2022, is placed at a makeshift memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 30. - CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Despite a last minute plea from Kim Kardashian, an incarcerated father was not granted the temporary release he needed to attend the funeral of his daughter, who was one of 21 people killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. The 41-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of 10-year-old Eliahana “Ellie” Cruz Torres Thursday, along with an eleventh-hour request to free her father, Eli Torres. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” Kardashian wrot...