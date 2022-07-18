Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson set to narrow down

By Elizabeth Piper LONDON (Reuters) - Another leadership hopeful will be knocked out of the race to become Britain's next prime minister on Monday, leaving four candidates in what has become an acrimonious and divisive contest to replace Boris Johnson. Since Johnson said he would resign earlier this month after his scandal-ridden administration lost the support of many in his ruling Conservative Party, the race to replace him has taken an ugly turn with several contenders turning their fire on the frontrunner, former finance minister Rishi Sunak. He has faced criticism on everything from his r...