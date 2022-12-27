India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July, including credit lines, a currency swap arrangement and deferred import payments, and sent a warship carrying essential drugs for the island's 22 million people. Now, as Sri Lanka closes in on a $2.9 billion loan deal from the Internat...
Fly away home: rare Eastern Sarus cranes released in Thailand
December 27, 2022
As the sun came up, 13 Thai Eastern Sarus cranes were released over a rippling reservoir in northeast Thailand, the latest effort to revive the almost-extinct species in the kingdom.
More commonly known as Thai cranes, the birds nearly disappeared from the country roughly 50 years ago -- they were last spotted in the wild in 1968 -- before a collaboration between the Thai government, Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo and United Nations to save them.
A breeding program, using fowl donated by Cambodia, began in 1989, with the first reintroduction in 2011.
Sarus cranes are classed by the ICNC as "vulnerable", with an estimated 15,000 remaining in the wild -- with the Thai sub-species having been thought to have disappeared from Thailand's wild wetlands.
But since 2011, more than 150 captivity-bred birds -- which can grow to up to six feet (1.8 meters) and weigh almost seven kilograms (15 pounds) -- have been released in Buriram province.
"It is the only place where the Thai cranes are able to live and reproduce on their own," said Governor Chaiwat Chuntirapong.
The birds were transported in large, specially adapted boxes -- their red-feathered heads watching through mesh windows -- from the Wetland and Eastern Sarus Crane Conservation Center where they were bred to the Huai Chorakhe Mak Reservoir.
The latest flock of 13 cranes were released all at once on Christmas Day. The tall birds loudly honked and clumsily flapped as they unsteadily took to the skies accompanied by cheering children and spectators.
It was the final moment in a long journey for the researchers, who carefully nurtured the cranes from hatching, gradually introduced them to the wild and then took them to their final flight to freedom.
"The herdsman wears a suit that hides her body and wears a bird's head puppet on her hands to teach the birds everything from feeding to familiarizing them with nature," said Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo researcher Tanat Uttaraviset.
As a result of the long process, roughly 60 to 70 percent of the birds survive in the wild, he said.
Prior to their release, each bird is micro-chipped and tagged, allowing researchers to track them and improve the conservation efforts.
As well as rearing and releasing the cranes, an important part of the program has been educating people about the species and the environment.
Huai Chorakhe Mak Reservoir was chosen partly thanks to its natural proliferation of water chestnuts -- an important food source for cranes in the dry season.
But their habitat remains threatened by the "widespread invasion of agriculture", said director of Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo Thanachon Kensing.
The zoo has established a learning centre, teaching tourists and locals about how to better care for the environment the birds need to survive.
"Changing villagers' attitudes is difficult," Thanachon admitted.
"But if we can communicate with them... this project will be successful," he said.
Watching his red-headed charges soar off over the sparkling waters, researcher Tanat had just one hope.
"The ultimate goal is to secure the crane population," he said.
© 2022 AFP
From DeSantis to Jabeur: 10 people who will likely make the news in 2023
December 27, 2022
From Florida governor Ron DeSantis to Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur and Britain's Prince Harry, here are 10 people who are expected to make headlines in 2023.
Ron DeSantis
Will Donald Trump's former apprentice, popular Florida governor Ron DeSantis, turn on his one-time mentor by challenging him for the Republican nomination for president?
Trump is already gearing up for a potential battle with his MAGA (Make America Great Again) disciple, whose stock has soared among Republicans.
DeSantis won a landslide re-election in November's midterms, in which Trump loyalists fared badly. The property mogul has coined a nickname for the self-styled anti-woke warrior: "Ron de Sanctimonious".
Kristalina Georgieva
The 69-year-old head of the International Monetary Fund will have her work cut out for her in 2023 to try to head off a new global debt crisis triggered by escalating inflation and interest rates.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, driving up global food and energy prices, the Washington-based fund has provided around $90 billion in support to 16 countries. Her message to countries that may need digging out is: act early.
Prince Harry
Britain's royal family is bracing for more potentially damaging revelations as Prince Harry prepares to release his highly anticipated memoir "Spare".
Harry has promised an "unflinching" account of life inside The Firm in the book, which will hit the shelves on January 10.
In perhaps a sneak preview, he accused his brother William of a furious response to his plans to quit royal life but insisted in a Netflix docuseries aired in December that he had few regrets about leaving.
The 38-year-old self-exiled royal and his wife Meghan are already divisive figures in Britain following their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, in which they accused unnamed senior royals of racism.
Bob Iger
Disney's longtime CEO has been called back from retirement to try and work his old magic on the struggling entertainment company, which is burning through cash in its quest to attract streaming customers to Disney+.
But the 71-year-old faces a tall order to return Disney to the glory days of his 2005-2020 tenure.
He will also have to negotiate the aftermath of Disney's row with Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor terminated the self-governing status of Disney World in Orlando after it criticised his "Don't Say Gay" law banning the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.
Ons Jabeur
Tunisia's tennis heroine, who became in 2022 the first Arab woman to reach a Wimbledon final, will attempt to win her first Grand Slam title in 2023.
The 28-year-old world number two, dubbed the "Minister of Happiness" in her homeland for her cheerful disposition and multiple successes, already has three WTA titles to her name.
Sydney McLaughlin
US hurdler Sydney McLaughlin, who smashed her own world record in 2022 after winning two Olympic golds (400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdle relay) the previous year in Tokyo, has attracted huge followings for a much overlooked sport.
The 23-year-old, voted World Athlete of the year for 2022, has hinted she could change discipline to the 400m flat.
She will be one of the most closely-watched performers at the world athletics championships in Budapest in August.
Peter Obi
The man to watch in Nigeria's presidential election in February is 61-year-old former governor Peter Obi.
He has galvanized the youth vote by campaigning as an alternative to the two parties that have dominated power since the end of military rule in 1999.
The Labour Party candidate, who is promising a "new Nigeria", has mobilised a small army of young urbanites known as "Obi-dients", who tout his prudent eight-year management of the finances of Anambra state as proof of his leadership ability.
Margot Robbie
Australian actress Margot Robbie, 32, nearly broke the internet when the first pictures of her and Ryan Gosling playing iconic doll duo Barbie and Ken in Greta Gerwig's film about the Mattel toys were released in June.
Gerwig's feminist "Barbie" is one of the most keenly awaited releases of 2023, along with Damien Chazelle's "Babylon".
The latter also features "I, Tonya" star Robbie, this time as an unhinged, drugged-up anti-Barbie, in a tale about the wild ways of 1920s Hollywood.
Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan's pro-democracy president, 66, sparked China's fury -- and huge retaliatory military drills -- in 2022 by hosting US House speaker Nancy Pelosi for a visit to the island, which Beijing views as part of its territory and has vowed to retake, by force if necessary.
Her showdown with Xi Jinping looks set to continue in 2023. Washington is warning that China's most powerful leader since Mao could seek to seize Taiwan "much faster" than previously thought.
Tsai has compared Beijing's plans for Taiwan to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and insists there will be "no compromise" on the territory's democratic way of life.
Victor Wembanyama
Such is the excitement around France's 18-year-old basketball prodigy, who is widely expected to be the first pick in next year's NBA draft, the association has begun streaming Victor Wembanyama's games with French club Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92.
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James is among the admirers of the willowy 2.2-meter-tall (7.2-feet-tall) Frenchman, saying he has a "generational talent" that borders on "alien".
© 2022 AFP
The end is nigh? Climate, nuclear crises spark fears of worst
December 27, 2022
For thousands of years, predictions of apocalypse have borne little fruit. But with dangers rising from nuclear war and climate change, does the planet need to at least begin contemplating the worst?
When the world rang in 2022, few would have expected the year to feature the US president speaking of the risk of doomsday, following Russia's threats to go nuclear in its invasion of Ukraine.
"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis" in 1962, Joe Biden said in October.
And on the year that humanity welcomed its eighth billion member, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the planet was on a "highway to climate hell."
In extremes widely attributed to climate change, floods submerged one-third of Pakistan, China sweat under an unprecedented 70-day heatwave and crops failed in the Horn of Africa, all while the world lagged behind on the UN-blessed goal of checking warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
Biggest risk yet of nuclear war?
The Global Challenges Foundation, a Swedish group that assesses catastrophic risks, warned in an annual report that the threat of nuclear weapons use was the greatest since 1945 when the United States destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in history's only atomic attacks.
The report warned that an all-out exchange of nuclear weapons, besides causing an enormous loss of life, would trigger clouds of dust that would obscure the sun, reducing the capacity to grow food and ushering in "a period of chaos and violence, during which most of the surviving world population would die from hunger."
Kennette Benedict, a lecturer at the University of Chicago who led the report's nuclear section, said risks were even greater than during the Cuban Missile Crisis as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared less restrained by advisors.
While any Russian nuclear strike would likely involve small "tactical" weapons, experts fear a quick escalation if the United States responds.
"Then we're in a completely different ballgame," said Benedict, a senior advisor to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which in January will unveil its latest assessment of the "doomsday clock" set since 2021 at 100 seconds to midnight.
Amid the focus on Ukraine, US intelligence believes North Korea is ready for a seventh nuclear test, diplomacy has been at a standstill on Iran's contested nuclear work and tensions between India and Pakistan have remained at a low boil.
But Benedict also faulted the Biden administration's nuclear posture review which reserved the right for the United States to use nuclear weapons in "extreme circumstances."
"I think there's been a kind of steady erosion of the ability to manage nuclear weapons," she said.
Charting worst-case climate risks
UN experts estimated ahead of November talks in Egypt that the world was on track to warming of 2.1 to 2.9 C -- but some outside analysts put the figure well higher, with greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 again hitting a record despite pushes to renewable energy.
Luke Kemp, a Cambridge University expert on existential risks, said the possibility of higher warming was getting insufficient attention, which he blamed on the consensus culture of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and scientists' fears of being branded alarmist.
"There has been a strong incentive to err on the side of least drama," he said.
"What we really need are more complex assessments of how risks would cascade around the world."
Climate change could cause ripple effects on food, with multiple breadbasket regions failing, fueling hunger and eventually political unrest and conflict.
Kemp warned against extrapolating from a single year or event. But a research paper he co-authored noted that even a two-degree temperature rise would put the Earth in territory uncharted since the Ice Age.
Using a medium-high scenario on emissions and population growth, it found that two billion people by 2070 could live in areas with a mean temperature of 29 C (84.2 F), straining water resources -- including between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.
Cases for optimism
The year, however, was not all grim. Vaccinations helped much of the world turn the page on Covid-19, which the World Health Organization estimated in May contributed to the deaths of 14.9 million people in 2020 and 2021.
The world has seen previous warnings of worst-case scenarios, from Thomas Malthus predicting in the 18th century that food production would not keep up with population growth to the 1968 US bestseller "The Population Bomb."
One of the most prominent current-day critics of pessimism is Harvard professor Steven Pinker, who has argued that violence has declined massively in the modern era.
Speaking after the Ukraine invasion, Pinker acknowledged Putin had brought back interstate war. But he said a failed invasion could also reinforce the positive trends.
Drawing a parallel, he said, "After the biblical Israelites abandoned human sacrifice, they kept having to take measures to prevent backsliding."
© 2022 AFP
