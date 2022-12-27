India makes inroads into Sri Lanka under China's long shadow

By Uditha Jayasinghe and Devjyot Ghoshal COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July, including credit lines, a currency swap arrangement and deferred import payments, and sent a warship carrying essential drugs for the island's 22 million people. Now, as Sri Lanka closes in on a $2.9 billion loan deal from the Internat...