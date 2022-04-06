Inflation in Russia hits 7-yr high, prices jump 10 percent in year-to-date

(Reuters) -Annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 16.70% as of April 1, its highest since March 2015 and up from 15.66% a week earlier, the economy ministry said on Wednesday, as the volatile rouble sent prices soaring amid unprecedented Western sanctions. Inflation in Russia has accelerated sharply in the past few weeks as the rouble's fall to an all-time low boosted demand for a wide range of goods from food staples to cars on expectations prices will rise even more. Weekly inflation in Russia slowed to 0.99% in the week to April 1 from 1.16% a week earlier, taking the year-to-date increa...
Number of spider species creeps up to 50,000
April 06, 2022
There are now 50,000 known different species of spider crawling the Earth, the World Spider Catalog announced Wednesday -- and there might be another 50,000 out there.
The WSC, based at the Natural History Museum of Bern in the Swiss capital, said the 50,000th spider registered is the Guriurius minuano, which belongs to the Salticidae family of jumping spiders and hunts its prey on shrubs and trees in southern Brazil, Uruguay, and around Buenos Aires.
It was described by the arachnologist Kimberly S. Marta and her colleagues from Brazil and is named after the now-extinct Minuane people who lived in the area.
The first scientific description of a spider was in 1757 and while it has taken 265 years to reach 50,000, the rate of discovery is steadily increasing, and it is thought it could take less than 100 years to discover the same number again.
"We estimate that there are still approximately 50,000 more spider species out there to discover," said the WSC's publishers.
The spider catalogue is freely available on the museum's website.
"Spiders are the most important predators in Earth's terrestrial habitats, and their ecological significance should not be underestimated," the museum said.
"Consuming some 400 to 800 million tonnes of insects every year, they are the most important regulators of insect populations. Accordingly, they are also of fundamental importance to humans."
© 2022 AFP
WATCH: North Carolina Republicans are now using Madison Cawthorn to attack each other
April 06, 2022
Republican North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn has such a toxic political brand that Republicans are now using it to trash each other.
Ousted Republican Gov. Pat McCrory is using comments from Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) about Cawthorn in a new attack ad. Both men are running in a Republican primary to take over the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).
Cawthorn has come under fire in recent weeks after he appeared on a video podcast where he said that he was invited to "sexual get-togethers." He also explained that he watched Republicans fighting the "drug war" doing cocaine. The interview went viral, landing Cawthorn in House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office for a talking to.
Cawthorn "has lost my trust," said McCarthy after the meeting, claiming that the young Republican is known for being a liar.
WATCH: Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached'
The first part of the ad shows Cawthorn speaking about Jan. 6, 2021, in which he said "it was nothing. It was just patriots standing up."
Another clip shows Budd calling Cawthorn "a very intelligent actor," only to be followed by the clip of Cawthorn attacking President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "thug."
"Now they're campaigning together at the Budd-Cathworn rally," the screen flashes, calling them both embarrassments.
See the ad below:
The Budd - Cawthorn Rally | Costing North Carolinians A US Senate Seat www.youtube.com
Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached'
April 06, 2022
Left-leaning Fox News contributor Nomiki Konst deflated host Harris Faulkner's attack on President Joe Biden on Wednesday by reminding her that former President Donald Trump's poll numbers were generally worse than the current president.
During a segment about former President Barack Obama's Tuesday visit to the White House, Faulkner suggested that the Democratic icon had returned because of Biden's falling poll numbers.
"President Biden got 81 million votes," Konst pointed out. "He has received more votes than any presidential candidate in the history of our country. I think he's pretty popular. That's it."
"Have you seen the polls?" Faulkner asked.
"That number, his poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached in polls," Konst replied. "So you might want to check those numbers too."
Konst did not say which poll she was referring to.
"You've seen all of the polls?" Faulkner pressed.
"81 million votes," Konst stated.
But former Republican Rep. Doug Collin interrupted to complain that Konst was scapegoating Trump.
"Here we go again!" Collins exclaimed. "It's just amazing. You know, I would hate to go to lunch with you because all you know to talk about is, I want the hamburger and by the way, Trump made a worse hamburger."
According to Gallup, Biden has held a 48% approval rating on average during his presidency. Gallup averages Trump's approval rating at 39%.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
