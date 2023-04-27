Influx of migrants living at Chicago police stations as city, charity groups scramble to find them shelter
Migrants line up to obtain city identification from city employees at Park Community Church on April 26, 2023. - Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Two families from Venezuela sat on metal chairs in the lobby of Chicago’s Jefferson Park 16th District police station Tuesday, desperate for permanent shelter after spending months walking and taking buses to get to the United States. Jessica Chirino said she and her family had been waiting six days to hear from the city about what shelter might have space. “We’ve been through so much to get here, so much, for this,” Chirino told the Tribunein Spanish. Across the city, migrants overwhelming the city’s social services have been living at police stations while awaiting placement at she...