Video shows massive diamond heist in broad daylight on Los Angeles city street
(Twitter.com/Screenshot)

A video from Los Angeles shows a group of men box in a car with their SUVs, smash the windows and reach in and steal $500,000 worth of diamonds, Fox11 reported.

After the suspects, all dressed in black, grabbed the diamonds, they jumped inside a white SUV and sped off. Another SUV which was blocking the victims car from behind, also sped off, possibly being involved in the heist.

Police say a knife was used by one of the suspects.

There were no injuries reported.

Watch the video below or at this link.

