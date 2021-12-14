Deputy poured 'scalding water' on 'mentally ill inmate out of frustration': report
A 22-year veteran of the Orange County sheriff’s department, Guadalupe Ortiz, 47, was fired from his post Friday after pouring boiling water on an inmate's hands when he reportedly wouldn't comply with his demands. The incident occurred at a jail in Santa Ana, Calif. about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

Ortiz was charged with two felonies - assault or battery by a public officer and battery with serious bodily injury, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. The victim's identity has not been revealed.

“The law imputes a special duty of care on custodial personnel and in this case the Sheriff’s deputy completely breached that duty and crossed the line into criminal conduct,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer's statement said. “As District Attorney it is my responsibility to hold Sheriff’s deputies and other jail staff accountable when they fail to properly protect those in their care. And now a deputy is throwing away a 22-year-career for inflicting unnecessary harm on a mentally ill inmate out of frustration.”

Spitzer stated, "When he could not get the inmate to comply, Ortiz and another deputy offered to help. At approximately 12:28 p.m., Ortiz is accused of using a hot water dispenser to fill a cup with scalding water and going over to the uncooperative inmate’s cell along with two other deputies. The inmate again ignored orders to put his hands back inside his cell and Ortiz is accused of pouring the scalding water on the hands of the inmate, causing him to immediately pull his hands back inside his cell. One of the deputies closed the hatch door and the three deputies left."

After more than six hours, another deputy spoke to the inmate during a standard security check and requested medical attention for the inmate’s arm, which was red and peeling.

Deputy District Attorney Jake Jondle of the Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting this case.

