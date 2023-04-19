Inmate escapes jail by impersonating cellmate who was due for release

An inmate at a Washington state jail strolled out of the facility Wednesday after he impersonated his cellmate who was due for release that day, the New York Post reported.

Brian Francisco Roman, 26, is still on the run.

The escape was made possible when a corrections officer went to his cell to fetch the inmate who was scheduled for release, but all three men, including Roman, were asleep.

"Deputies learned that when a corrections officer went to contact an inmate who was due to be released, all three inmates in the cell were asleep," a press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office read. "When the corrections officer called for the inmate, Roman identified himself as that inmate and went with the corrections officer to be processed out of custody. Jail staff stated that Roman and the other inmate have similar physical features."

He was given his cellmate’s property and signed the discharge paperwork by forging his cellmate's name.

Roman was initially jailed on drug dealing charges.