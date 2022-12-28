Inmate planned to use stimulus check to pay hit man to kill Florida judge, feds say

A Florida prison inmate wanted a judge killed, and he planned to pay for the hit with his federal stimulus check, feds say. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
A Florida prisoninmate pleaded guilty to engineering a murder-for-hire plot that would have used federal stimulus money to pay for killing a judge and his family, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida. Curtis Brown, 35, was charged with “threatening to murder a federal judge in retaliation for performing his official duties and mailing a letter to a federal judge threatening to kill the judge and his family,” the Department of Justice said in a news release Wednesday. The identity of the judge was not released. “Brown was in the Florida State Prison in Raiford ......