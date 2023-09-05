Innocent bystander walking dog by lake is badly wounded by gunfire in Oakland
Police technicians gather evidence at the scene of a shooting in downtown Oakland at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Madison Street. - Harry Harris/Bay Area News Group/TNS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Police sought clues to a shooting Monday afternoon in Oakland near Lake Merritt that left an innocent bystander in critical condition after she was wounded by gunfire. A woman who was walking her dog in downtown Oakland alongside the sun-drenched lake was shot after multiple people got out of a vehicle and shot at a second automobile traveling on Lakeside Drive, according to Oakland police officers. The gunfire wounded the unidentified woman at least once, authorities reported. She was taken to the hospital and was in critical but stable condition, according to police. The do...