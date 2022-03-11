Instagram blocked in Russia after Facebook and Twitter
A general view of the logo of US social media application Instagram. Tobias Hase/dpa
Instagram has been blocked in Russia, just like fellow social media platforms Facebook and Twitter.

The Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor made the announcement in a statement, saying Instagram had been used to spread calls for violence against Russian citizens and soldiers amid the war in Ukraine.

The state prosecutor's office had earlier ordered Roskomnadzor to restrict access to Instagram - and also announced the deletion of its own Instagram account.

A spokesperson for US parent company Meta - which owns Instagram, Facebook and messaging service WhatsApp - said the phrase "Death to Russian invaders" was permissible - sparking widespread outrage in Moscow.