‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley slammed for being only senator to vote against COVID-19 hate crimes bill

According to Thursday's report by Politico, the Capitol Police are denying that that incident happened, noting that it's being taken wrong.

"The radio call has been misquoted and is lacking full and necessary context," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, the radio comment came at 8:24 a.m., saying, "With regards to pedestrian traffic on – on the grounds today, we anticipate a – a large presence for pro-Trump participants. What we're looking for is any anti-Trump counter-protestors."

"The radio call does not mean USCP was only looking out for anti-Trump counter-protestors," the Capitol Police statement said. "The next radio transmission requests that officers be on the lookout for a pro-Trump protester carrying a possible weapon."



The reason, they explained, that they were given that instruction was attributed to previous protests in which Trump protesters clashed with anti-Trump protesters. The night previously, Trump's supporters walked from their rally at Freedom Plaza to pick fights with Black Lives Matter protesters standing in Black Lives Matter Plaza. The same happened on Dec. 12 when Trump protesters came to the city to protest the election and walked to Black Lives Matter Plaza to pick fights.

Lofgren's aide said that the statement proves her point.

"The department's focus on potential street skirmishes that morning — despite clear indications and persuasive intelligence of right-wing violence aimed at Congress — underscores that the Capitol Police did not understand the gravity of the event that was about to unfold," said Politico.



Read the full report at Politico.