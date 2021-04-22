‘Insurrectionist’ Josh Hawley slammed for being only senator to vote against COVID-19 hate crimes bill
Sen. Josh Hawley (CSPAN2)

Missouri Republican Josh Hawley just became the only U.S. Senator to vote against the COVID-19 Hate Crimes bill to protect Asian Americans. The vote was 94-1.

The bill is sponsored by Hawaii Democrat Maize Hirono:

Hawley was criticized for his vote, with many calling him an insurrectionist for his role in the January 6 attempted coup.