North Carolina Capitol rioters never bothered to vote for Trump: analysis

Fox 46 reporter Ryan Kruger found startling results when he researched those arrested for the Capitol insurrection who live in North Carolina.

"Brad Bennett of Randolph County stood in front of the Capitol recording a video right before he and hundreds of others stormed the building," he reported. "In FBI charging documents, Bennett is described as a devote follower of the conspiracy theory QAnon. Just days before the riots at the Capitol, Bennet posted on Facebook, 'FAIR WARNING: If this election is stolen for Biden, Patriots will go TO WAR.' But despite Bennett's passion for the former President, it doesn't appear he voted for him."

In all, of the twelve people arrested from North Carolina, five aren't even registered to vote in the state.

"Another Trump devotee, Stephen Baker of Wake County, was recorded on a video posted to social media accusing democrats of rigging the election. 'Trump won,' Baker said. But Baker, who according to the FBI live streamed videos while inside the capitol, also isn't registered to vote in North Carolina," he reported.

Clemson University Prof. Darren Linville explained why Trump's message that the system is corrupt may have provided a disincentive to voting.

"There's a lot of assumptions about a corrupt process in a lot of these communities," Dr. Linville explained. "And certainly that's the case within the QAnon community that the system is corrupt. And if you believe the system is corrupt, then why bother voting?"

