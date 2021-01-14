WATCH: Insurrectionists shout they must coordinate 'if we're going to take this building'

A new video posted today shows Capitol insurrectionists meeting inside the U.S. Capitol building and shouting instructions to those outside.

The Daily Mail explained that the video clip was first posted live on Periscope during the insurrection. The men proceeded to outline a plan to "take the building" inside a Capitol office. One explains they had already checked one office and they appeared to be looking for specific areas, discussing specific floorplans.

"The clip, captured by reporter Jeremy Lee Quinn, shows a dozen-strong group of pro-Trump insurrectionists hatching a detailed plan to 'take this building' while standing inside," Daily Mail wrote.

The shocking video was rediscovered after Trump activist Ali Alexander confessed that he had assistance from three Republican Congressmen to attack the capitol. The men, he said, were Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Mo Brooks (R-Al), and Paul A. Gosar (R-AZ).

Several members of Congress have now said that they witnessed more than one member of Congress giving a Capitol tour on Jan. 5 to some of the insurrectionists they saw storm the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The video shows one man who appears to be in riot gear asking "What's the floor plan?"

"Who's ready to make history with me? Who's a patriot? I'm going into Capitol Hill by myself. Who wants to back [me] the f*ck up?" a man shouts at one point. "Patriots let's do this right f*cking now!"

A woman using a megaphone appeared to be shouting in a megaphone, giving instructions to those inside about what was on the other side of doors they were attempting to get through.

See a clip of the video below: