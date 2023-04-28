Intel leaker was prone to 'racial threats' and fantasies of 'violence and murder': prosecutors

Jack Teixeira, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking troves of classified intelligence documents in a Discord server, allegedly has a history of violent murder fantasies and racist threats, reported The New York Times on Thursday.

"In an 18-page memo, released before a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday in a Massachusetts federal court, the department’s lawyers argued that Airman Teixeira needed to be detained indefinitely because he posed a 'serious flight risk' and might still have information that would be of 'tremendous value to hostile nation states,'" reported Glenn Thrush. "Airman Teixeira tapped into vast reservoirs of sensitive information, an amount that 'far exceeds what has been publicly disclosed' so far, they wrote."

This comes after other reports alleging Teixeira was hoarding highly classified information for far longer than intelligence officials originally made public.

"Prosecutors pointedly questioned Airman Teixeira’s overall state of mind, disclosing that he was suspended from high school in 2018 for alarming comments about the use of Molotov cocktails and other weapons, and trawled the internet for information about mass shootings," said the report. "He engaged in 'regular discussions about violence and murder' on the same social media platform, Discord, that he used to post classified information, the filing said, and he surrounded his bed at his parents’ house with firearms and tactical gear. Airman Teixeira was also prone to making 'racial threats,' prosecutors said."

Among the threats, said the report, was his boasts about an "assassination van" that he would use to roam around a 'crowded urban or suburban environment" and exterminate the "weak-minded." Local police actually flagged this behavior when he tried to apply for a firearms identification card.

Despite being denied that license, he was granted top secret clearance by the Air National Guard.