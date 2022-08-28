Intense stench of smoke in Moscow amid continued forest fires
Damaged forest soil is seen after a wild fire in a nature reserve. Ivan Vysochinsky/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
An intense stench of smoke was plaguing the Russian capital Moscow on Sunday and restricting visibility, after days of forest fires in a region 200 kilometres away.

The smoke in Moscow was due to forest fires in the Ryazan region south-east of the capital, the Russian daily Kommersant said.

Media cited local authorities as saying that the fires in Ryazan were being brought under control and that air pollution is expected to decrease significantly in the next three to five days. Meteorologists have predicted rain for Moscow then.

Most recently, flames had raged over an area of more than 90 square kilometres.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin sent 9,000 aid workers with more than 2,300 vehicles to the crisis region to provide support.

The Russian capital has had to contend with hot temperatures and drought in recent weeks.