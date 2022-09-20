Iowa man fined for harassing TV weatherman and calling him a 'Biden puppet' over climate change

An Iowa man has been fined $150 for sending a string of harassing emails to a television meteorologist concerning climate change.



Police and court records indicate that on June 21, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, began sending emails to Chris Gloninger, the chief meteorologist for KCCI, Channel 8 News, in Des Moines.

At 5:35 p.m. that day, Hancock wrote to Gloninger, “Getting sick and tired of your liberal conspiracy theory on the weather, climate changes every day, always has, always will, your pushing nothing but a Biden hoax, go back to where you came from.”

A few days later, Hancock wrote to Gloninger: “You are worthless Biden puppet, a liar, a conspiracy theorist, and an idiot!!! You give Iowa a bad name, GO HOME B—-.”

A few hours after that message was sent, Hancock sent another email in which he referenced Brett Kavanaugh, an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court: “What’s your address, we conservative Iowans would like to give you an Iowan welcome you will never forget, kinda like the l—— gave JUDGE KAVANAUGH!!!!!!!”

On June 28, Hancock wrote to Gloninger and included a reference to departing KCCI meteorologist Metinka Slater: “Evidently Metinka could see through your lies and conspiracy theory on climate change, evidently she knew you are full of did s— cause it didn’t take her long to leave when your lieing a– got there, pack your liberal conspiracy and go home!!!!!”

On July 12, Hancock wrote again, stating: “I don’t watch your worthless weather forecast because your an idiot but someone else texted me and said you are still an idiot, go the hell back where you came from DOUCHEBAG!!!”

On July 15, Hancock wrote again, this time referencing Anthony Fauci, the immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who has helped lead the fight against COVID-19, and told Gloninger to “go east and drown from the ice cap melting you dumbf—!!!!!!!”

On July 16, Gloninger wrote on his Twitter account that he had been threatened and harassed over his on-air comments. “Police are investigating,” he wrote. “It’s mentally exhausting & at times I have NOT been ok.”

On Aug. 12, a West Des Moines Police detective contacted Hancock who, according to police, admitted to sending the emails. Hancock was then charged with third-degree harassment. He recently pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $105. He was also ordered to pay $76 in court costs and surcharges.





