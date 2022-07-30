Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA

(Reuters) -Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Saturday that it had arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, the official IRNA news agency reported, without naming the detained person. It was not clear if the report was referring to the same person that the Swedish foreign ministry said in May had been detained in Iran. Iran did not report that arrest. The Swedish ministry said at the time that a Swedish man had been arrested. A spokesperson for the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday the ministry could not immediately comment. "The intelligence ministry announced that a citizen...