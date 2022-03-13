Ballistic missiles fired from Iran strike near US forces in Iraq: report

Tensions in the Middle East rose with a major attack by Iran inside Iraq.
"A dozen ballistic missiles launched from outside Iraq struck the country's northern Kurdish regional capital Erbil on Sunday, Kurdish officials said, adding there were no casualties. There was no immediate claim of responsibility or further details available. A U.S. State Department spokesperson called it an 'outrageous attack' but said no Americans were hurt and there was no damage to U.S. government facilities in Erbil," Reuters reported.
Fox News Pentagon correspondent Jennifer Griffing reported, "According to a senior US official, the missiles fired toward the US Consulate in Erbil emanated from Iran. Multiple missiles were fired. None hit the Consulate. No Americans were injured."
Unconfirmed video from Erbil tonight https://twitter.com/AmichaiStein1/status/1502771525279260672\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/bb0dEizkZO— Amichai Stein (@Amichai Stein) 1647123863