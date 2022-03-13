Ballistic missiles fired from Iran strike near US forces in Iraq: report

"About 40 minutes into his South Carolina rally Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump took his chance to exact political revenge on a pair of Republican members of Congress who he claimed turned their backs on him and America’s GOP voters: Nancy Mace and Tom Rice," The State newspaper reported. "Trump’s visit marked his first return to South Carolina since losing the 2020 presidential election."

Trump is backing Katie Arrington against Mace and Russell Fry against Rice.

“Dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with two, rock star America first candidates,” Trump urged.

Rice's office released a statement on Trump's attacks.

“Trump is here because, like no one else I’ve ever met, he is consumed by spite. I took one vote he didn’t like and now he’s chosen to support a yes man candidate who has and will bow to anything he says, no matter what,” Rice said.



Rice cited South Carolina geographical regions in his statement.

“If you want a Congressman who supports political violence in Ukraine or in the United States Capitol, who supports party over country, who supports a would-be tyrant over the Constitution, and who makes decisions based solely on re-election, then Russell Fry is your candidate. If you want a Congressman who cowers to no man, who votes for what is right, even when it’s hard, and who has fought like hell for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, then I hope to earn your vote,” Rice argued.

