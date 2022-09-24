Iran says U.S. move to ease internet sanctions is part of its hostile stance

"Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women’s rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections," the AP reported. "Republican candidates were silent a day after the ruling, which said the state can prosecute doctors and others who assist with an abortion unless it’s necessary to save the mother’s life. Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for governor, and Blake Masters, the Senate candidate, did not comment."

Democrats held a press conference outside the office of Attorney General Mark Brnovich, whose office asked the court to rule on the injunction, the Arizona Republic reported.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Party nominee for governor said, "on day one, I will call a special session of the state Legislature to overturn this draconian law."

Lake had previously said her day one action would be to declare an invasion at the border with Mexico.

Hobbs was joined at the press conference by Kris Mayes, the Democratic Party nominee for attorney general.

“This outrageous law represents a clear violation of the rights of women in our state. Even worse, it will put the health of women at risk in a way we have not seen in our lifetime. Women and girls will die because of it,” Mayes warned.

Watch Mayes' remarks below or at this link:



