Iran to supply Russians with drones, White House says

Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine, a top US official told the press on Monday.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters the information received by the United States supported views that the Russian military is facing challenges sustaining its weaponry after significant losses in Ukraine.

"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.

"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.

The fog of war often is pretty thick, if not impenetrable. Ukraine bested Russia's air assaults earlier in the war, with Ukraine’s Turkish-made most sophisticated attack drone achieving remarkable success against Vladimir Putin's high-tech air force.

Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 model drones are a slow, low-flying and completely defenseless drone which buzz along at about half the speed of a Cessna at about 50 or 60 knots. They also shoot guided missiles at Russian missile launchers, tanks and supply trains, wreaking havoc.



"Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Bayraktar TB2s were already punching above their weight," The New York Times wrote in March. "The drones, with a 39-foot wingspan, are assembled in Turkey but rely extensively on electronics made in the United States and Canada. A growing number of countries in Africa, the Middle East and Europe have bought them because, at about $2 million apiece, they are much cheaper than manned combat aircraft."

Meanwhile, Iran's drones have been used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen to attack Saudi Arabia.

Drones have played a crucial role on both sides of the war in Ukraine, for everything from firing missiles from a distance, to dropping small bombs on targets, to conducting reconnaissance for artillery forces and ground troops.

Ukraine's forces have had particular success in using Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs, and the United States and other allies have supplied Kyiv with many types of smaller drones.

"From our perspective, we will continue to do our part to help sustain the effective defense of Ukraine and to help the Ukrainians show that the Russian effort to try to wipe Ukraine off the map cannot succeed," Sullivan said.

With AFP.

