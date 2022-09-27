Is the Waffle House open as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida? If not, that could be bad
In this photo from May 26, 2006, barstools are all that remain from a Waffle House restaurant in Long Beach, Mississippi. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — You know it’s bad when the Waffle House closes. The 24/7 greasy spoons are known for keeping open no matter what comes their way. Nothing can stop a plate of smothered hash browns, right? But sometimes, the weather is too much to bear. That was the case five years ago in Davie, Florida, when Hurricane Irma blew out a window at the Waffle House near Interstate 595. The restaurant had to close until the place was boarded up and fixed. Andin Bradenton in 2017, a Waffle House shuttered before the winds even picked up. Yes, there is a Waffle House index. The home of the All-Star Special has...