'Revenge is a dish best eaten cold': Grim former NATO commander predicts retribution over ISIS attack
James Stavridis

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," with co-host Wille Geist, former NATO Supreme Commander Europe James Stavridis could barely contain his fury while discussing the suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. military members as well as over 70 Afghans.

Asked how President Joe Biden's administration will respond, the retired admiral said the first order of business was to get every American and Afghan ally out of the country by the end of the month deadline -- and then go after members of ISIS-K.

"Let's start by just saying there are 13 families today who are having the worst day of their life, American families and we ought to remember them," the retired admiral began. "And then let's think about what comes next, assuming we can get through what we just talked about and get out of here. I think the president is absolutely right to say we will not forgive, we will not forget. He's kind of echoing the Borgia family from the Renaissance there. Let's also remember another famous saying from that era, which is 'revenge is a dish best eaten cold.'"

"What I mean by that is, let's stay focused on this mission," he continued. "Let's get as many people out as we can. Let's create mechanisms for after we depart continuing through diplomatic means, clandestine means, an underground railroad, whatever we need. And then let's go find ISIS-K, and they're probably centered in Tora Bora where Bin Laden was and sooner or later we'll find them and they can join Bin Laden at the bottom of the Indian Ocean."

Watch below:


MSNBC 08 27 2021 06 19 28 youtu.be


Video SmartNews