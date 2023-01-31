ISIS soldier from Dearborn guilty in federal court terror trial
The FBI received a tip in 2016 that included this grainy photo of Dearborn native Ibraheem Musaibli posing next to an assault rifle. - U.S. District Court/U.S. District Court/TNS

DETROIT — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating before convicting Ibraheem Musaibli, 32, of all three charges against him. That includes two terrorism-related charges, which include conspiring to provide material support, and a third charge of receiving military-type training from ISIS. The two terrorism-related charges could send Musaibli to prison for 50 years while the train...