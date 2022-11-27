Israel's Ben-Gvir, in leaked audio, cautious on far-right agenda in government

By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A far-rightist on track to take a key post in Israel's incoming government has warned supporters not to try to move too quickly with his agenda, cautioning in a recording leaked on Sunday that some planned legislation could backfire against them. Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu last week promised Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir a post as security minister with expanded powers over police in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The ascent of Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler whose record includes 2007 convictions for incitement against Ara...