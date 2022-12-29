Israel's Netanyahu must manage right-wing firebrands on return to power

"They announce our 11, which is Jordan Watkins, who wasn't in the fight, it was their 11 that was fighting 71 (Ole Miss lineman Jayden Williams) and everybody knew because their own coaches were yelling at the guy," Kiffin said.

"There was a racial slur involved, that's not the point of what we're talking about, (it's) about the spitting part. I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Kiffin went on to say that he didn't hear the slur, but he was told "that that was said in that (incident) but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue."

As CBS News points out, both Williams and Moore and Black.

