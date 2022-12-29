By James Mackenzie JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu will need all his experience as Israel's longest-serving prime minister as he returns at head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history, facing division at home and unconcealed alarm abroad. Netanyahu, 73, who was sworn in as premier again on Thursday, has vowed to govern for all Israelis and build on the achievement of his previous term, the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that opened the way for a possible normalization of relations with other Arab countries. But more attention has bee...
Israel's Netanyahu must manage right-wing firebrands on return to power
December 29, 2022