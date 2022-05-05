Israel says Putin apologized for foreign minister's Hitler remarks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister's comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins. Putin also told Bennett in a phonecall that Russia would allow civilian passage from the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol via a humanitarian corridor handled by the United Nations and Red Cross. Bennett's office said Israel's prime minister had requested civilian passage from the steel works after an earlier conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zel...
On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, the paper's former Moscow bureau chief Serge Schmemann outlined how Vladimir Putin is trying to use disinformation and propaganda to undermine Ukrainian society — and win his war against the country.
In many ways, argued Schmemman, the West has learned from the "active measures" campaigns by Russia — such as interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election — and worked to combat false information in real time. But that doesn't mean Russia's disinformation machine has been defeated.
"In these first information battles, the Americans and Ukrainians showed that they had learned the lessons of 2014, when Russia had the upper hand in propaganda," wrote Schmemann. "But the information war, like the physical war, is far from decided. Ten weeks into the war, many Russians seem to accept Mr. Putin’s narrative. Around the world, many countries remain on the sidelines or, like China, are on Russia’s side. While Washington’s public comments have served to bolster the Ukrainians and rally their allies, some of those comments have played directly into Mr. Putin’s claims of a malign America determined to neuter Russia, as when President Biden said of Mr. Putin, 'This man cannot remain in power,' and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared that America’s goal is a 'weakened' Russia."
Examples of the disinformation, wrote Schmemann, include Russia's ongoing lie that the Ukraine war is simply a "special operation" to eradicate neo-Nazis and liberate so-called "independent republics" declared by Kremlin-backed separatist forces, with the Russian orthodox patriarch declaring that "we broke the back of fascism."
"The info war has also reached Asia, Africa and South America, where Russia has mobilized diplomats and state-controlled media like the global RT network to press its case," wrote Schmemann. "The goal isn’t necessarily to win support, but to keep unaligned countries on the sidelines. While some countries, most notably China, have taken Russia’s side, others, like India, have avoided antagonizing Russia so as not to lose Russian military or energy contracts."
Ultimately, he concluded, the war to defend the truth is only going to get harder.
"As the war enters a new phase, as the images and horrors become familiar and the costs rise, it will become ever more difficult for the Biden administration and for Mr. Zelensky to sustain their early lead in the information war," concluded Schmemann. That makes it all the more imperative for the West to press the message that this is not a war Ukraine chose and that the cost of allowing Mr. Putin to have his way in Ukraine would be far higher than the sacrifices required to block him."
'Unbleepingbelievable': Experts weigh in on shocking Trump revelations from Mark Esper
May 05, 2022
Trump-era Secretary of Defense Mark Esper received harsh criticism on Thursday after The New York Times published a story with quotes from his forthcoming book.
"Former President Donald J. Trump asked Mark T. Esper, his defense secretary, about the possibility of launching missiles into Mexico to 'destroy the drug labs' and wipe out the cartels, maintaining that the United States’ involvement in a strike against its southern neighbor could be kept secret, Mr. Esper recounts in his upcoming memoir," Maggie Haberman reported for The New York Times. "Those remarkable discussions in 2020 were among several moments that Mr. Esper described in the book, A Sacred Oath, as leaving him all but speechless when he served the 45th president."
Esper, who was fired by tweet in November of 2020, reports Trump wanted to fire Patriot missiles into Mexico.
"Mr. Esper, the last Senate-confirmed defense secretary under Mr. Trump, also had concerns about speculation that the president might misuse the military around Election Day by, for instance, having soldiers seize ballot boxes," the newspaper reported. "Mr. Esper writes that he never believed Mr. Trump’s conduct rose to the level of needing to invoke the 25th Amendment. He also strains to give Mr. Trump credit where he thinks he deserves it. Nonetheless, Mr. Esper paints a portrait of someone not in control of his emotions or his thought process throughout 2020."
Esper, a former chief of staff at the Heritage Foundation and RayTheon lobbyist, received harsh criticism for not warning America sooner, among other complaints. Here's some of what people were saying:
"Thank goodness for a robust publishing industry that lets us hear of these grave risks to the republic years after they happened," Georgia State Law Prof. Jeffrey Vagle posted on Twitter.
U.S. Naval War College Prof. Tom Nichols wrote, "Your reminder that Mark Esper should have told everything he knew to Congress and the American people a lot goddamned sooner than this."
"Another Trump appointee warns 'he is an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.' But Republicans don’t care," conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot posted.
Conservative attorney George Conway described the story as "unbleepingbelievable" and said, "personally I think that a president 'not in control of his emotions or his thought process' should be deemed unable to carry out the powers and duties of his office under section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment."
Retired 3-star Gen. Mark Hertling noted a problem with Trump's plans to use Patriot missiles.
"Launching 'Patriot' missiles (an air defense missile, ground-to-air) against a ground target, and thinking no one will know. Stable genius material," he wrote.
"Why are we hearing about this two years later in a book?" Rep. Don Breyer (D-VA) asked. "As with so many revelations about awful things Trump did or tried to do, this is something Congress and the country should have known about long ago."
Attorney Ken White wrote that Esper "realizing that the candy being served to a group children is laced with rat poison: 'Wow, wait until I reveal this in my book.'"
Politico reporter Max Tani said Trump's scheme was "basically the plot" of the 1989 Tom Clancy book Clear and Present Danger, which was adapted into the 1994 movie starring Harrison Ford.
"Anyone who worked for Trump knows he is a maniac," wrote former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
Reporter Josh Wingrove summed it up as, "Happy Cinco de Mayo, I guess?"
Another MAGA conspiracy theory implodes: Arizona man was not an FBI plant to stage Jan. 6 attack after all
May 05, 2022
On Thursday, The New York Times revealed new evidence debunking a longtime conspiracy theory among Trump supporters about the January 6 Capitol insurrection: that an Arizona man named Ray Epps was deputized as an FBI informant to instigate the attack.
"The claims, made in congressional hearing rooms, on Fox News and at Mr. Trump’s political rallies, have largely been based on a video taken just before violence erupted at the Capitol, showing Mr. Epps at the barricades outside the building whispering into the ear of a man named Ryan Samsel," reported Alan Feuer.
"Within moments of the brief exchange, Mr. Samsel, a Pennsylvania barber, can be seen moving forward and confronting the police in what amounted to the tipping point of the riot. Despite lacking proof for their claims, many Republicans have surmised that Mr. Epps instructed Mr. Samsel to antagonize the officers. They have also pushed the notion that because Mr. Epps has not been arrested, he must have been working for the government."
However, according to the report, not only is there no evidence that Epps was acting on orders from the FBI, he did not tell Samsel to attack officers either. In fact, he did the opposite.
"Just two days after the attack, when Mr. Epps saw himself on a list of suspects from Jan. 6, he called an F.B.I. tip line and told investigators that he had tried to calm Mr. Samsel down when they spoke, according to three people who have heard a recording of the call. Mr. Epps went on to say that he explained to Mr. Samsel that the police outside the building were merely doing their jobs, the people said," said the report. Samsel himself corroborated this story, telling FBI agents, "He came up to me and he said, 'Dude' — his entire words were, 'Relax, the cops are doing their job.'"
RELATED: Trump attorney Lin Wood turns on ‘Audit Force’ — and suggests the leader secretly tortures children: report
The January 6 Committee itself provided evidence against this conspiracy theory earlier in the year. It has been pushed even by some members of Congress, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).
More broadly, claims that the attack on the Capitol was instigated by "agent provocateurs" has been pushed, without any evidence, by Sen. Ron Johnson.
