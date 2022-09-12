Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies. For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria. There were no immediate comments from Iran and Syria on Monday, but Damascus has declined to comment on such accusations in the past and Tehran has denied it builds production capabilities across the Middle East. Speaking at a conference in New York, Gantz presented a map of what he said were ...