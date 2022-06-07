Israeli-Palestinian "flag war" brews as violence flares

By Lara Afghani JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Following weeks of violence in different parts of Israel and the West Bank, Israeli nationalists have targeted the red, green, black and white Palestinian colours in an escalating "flag war" that underscores a struggle over status and identity. The conflict reached a high last week, when a bill banning the display of the Palestinian flag at state-funded institutions, including universities, passed a preliminary reading in the Israeli parliament. To supporters of the bill, raising the Palestinian flag - which to some Jewish Israelis represents an "enemy" en...