Israeli-Palestinian "flag war" brews as violence flares

"There are two big differences, first we have volatile capabilities, those are the weapons you are talking about now, combined with volatile ideas and beliefs in the mainstream," Pape testified. "It is not one or the other but we do have a combination of these two, which is why we are seeing many more of these events in the United States than we are in Britain. This is a very important combination that is a deadly cocktail promising more violence going forward."

"The second big changes that we are now seeing those who advocate for the great replacement receive political benefits, and financial benefits," Pape added. "If we look at politicians, politicians in America in the mainstream are either directly or on indirectly stressing the great replacement and becoming more popular. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is more powerful today as a result of Jan. 6 than he would have been without Jan. 6... Media figures, you just showed a number of them, they are more popular today as a result of the great replacement. What we are seeing is incentives for more politicians, more media figures to follow in those paths. These are the two big changes today, and why we have to be so concerned about the 2022 and especially 2024 election seasons."



