Israeli-Palestinian "flag war" brews as violence flares

By Lara Afghani JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Following weeks of violence in different parts of Israel and the West Bank, Israeli nationalists have targeted the red, green, black and white Palestinian colours in an escalating "flag war" that underscores a struggle over status and identity. The conflict reached a high last week, when a bill banning the display of the Palestinian flag at state-funded institutions, including universities, passed a preliminary reading in the Israeli parliament. To supporters of the bill, raising the Palestinian flag - which to some Jewish Israelis represents an "enemy" en...
'Heightened alert' issued to law enforcement for violent extremists praising Uvalde shooter
June 07, 2022
According to a report from ABC News, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a "heightened" threat alert to law enforcement officials, warning of possible domestic terror incidents likely to be perpetrated by extremists inspired by the Uvalde mass shooting.
ABC reports that DHS fired off a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Tuesday, which is related to the elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, and specifically used the term: "domestic violent extremist."
Noting the Texas mass shooting, the bulletin states, "Others have seized on the event to attempt to spread disinformation and incite grievances, including claims it was a government-staged event meant to advance gun control measures.”
ABC's Luke Barr added that this is the sixth such warning since Joe Biden became president following a Jan 6, 2021 assault by supporters of Donald Trump on the nation's Capitol trying to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
According to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months."
ABC is reporting that law enforcement officials have been warned that "public gatherings, faith-based institutions, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and critical infrastructure may be targets of domestic violent extremists."
Terrorism expert sounds alarm on GOP's growing white supremacy threat: 'Trump now more powerful as a result of Jan. 6'
June 07, 2022
A terrorism expert explained to a Senate hearing why the United States was more at risk from violent white supremacists than European nations.
Robert Pape, from University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats, testified Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on violent extremist threats in response to the mass shooting last month at a Buffalo grocery store that killed 10 Black shoppers.
"There are two big differences, first we have volatile capabilities, those are the weapons you are talking about now, combined with volatile ideas and beliefs in the mainstream," Pape testified. "It is not one or the other but we do have a combination of these two, which is why we are seeing many more of these events in the United States than we are in Britain. This is a very important combination that is a deadly cocktail promising more violence going forward."
"The second big changes that we are now seeing those who advocate for the great replacement receive political benefits, and financial benefits," Pape added. "If we look at politicians, politicians in America in the mainstream are either directly or on indirectly stressing the great replacement and becoming more popular. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, is more powerful today as a result of Jan. 6 than he would have been without Jan. 6... Media figures, you just showed a number of them, they are more popular today as a result of the great replacement. What we are seeing is incentives for more politicians, more media figures to follow in those paths. These are the two big changes today, and why we have to be so concerned about the 2022 and especially 2024 election seasons."
‘They use them to shoot prairie dogs’: Senate Republicans say raising age minimum on AR-15 purchases not happening now
June 07, 2022
Two of the most widely covered recent mass shootings were executed by 18-year-olds who legally purchased their assault rifles before slaughtering a total of 29 people. One specifically waited until his 18th birthday to legally purchase his weapons and ammunition.
But one of the top Senate Republicans negotiating with the Democratic-led efforts to hammer together a gun control deal says raising the minimum age for gun purchases isn't even being discussed right now. In fact, many reports make clear if any legislation actually comes together, it will be as non-controversial as possible and also highly ineffective. One top GOP Senator recently said tightening gun restrictions "not gonna happen."
In 2022 there have been 247 mass shootings to date. 18,821 people have died from gun violence in 2022 so far, including 716 children aged 0-17, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
CNN's Manu Raju reports GOP Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina "suggested to me this AM they can’t get consensus on raising age to 21 for gun purchases."
“That could be in the discussion but right now we are trying to work on things where we have agreement.” Asked why they no consensus. “We gotta get 60 votes”
Another Republican Senator, John Thune of South Dakota, the powerful Minority Whip, was asked by Raju why people need AR-15s.
"I think that there are legitimate reasons why people would want to have them," Thune told Raju. "So I just think that the issues that they should be focused on is how do you keep those types of weapons out of the hands of these young, in this case, male, very deranged, young men.”
Raising the minimum age is one way, but that's apparently a non-starter for most Republicans, seemingly also Thune, who says assault weapons are used by his constituents to hunt "prairie dogs."
“The challenge you have on that is there's 20 million of them in the country already," Thune said, referring to the popular AR-15 style semi-automatic assault rifles that were originally developed for use by the military. "They are a sporting rifle. And it's something that a lot of people for purposes of going out target shooting — in my state they use them to shoot prairie dogs.”
