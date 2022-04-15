Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem holy site

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli police clashed with masked, stone-throwing Palestinians near al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem when violence erupted after Friday's Ramadan morning prayers. Israeli security forces have been on high alert after a series of deadly Arab street attacks throughout the country during the past two weeks, and confrontations at the holy site carry the risk of sparking wider conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza. Tensions have been simmering in Jerusalem, with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coinciding with the Jewish celebration of Pass...