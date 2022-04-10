Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian woman in W. Bank, military investigating

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after a string of deadly Arab and Palestinian attacks in Israel. The Israeli military said the woman had run towards soldiers at a position near Bethlehem and did not heed their calls or warning shots to stop. "When the suspect continued approaching, the soldiers fired towards the suspect's lower body," the military said, adding that no weapon had been found on the woman and that the incident was being investigated. The Palestinian Health Ministr...