Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian woman in W. Bank, military investigating

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian woman in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after a string of deadly Arab and Palestinian attacks in Israel. The Israeli military said the woman had run towards soldiers at a position near Bethlehem and did not heed their calls or warning shots to stop. "When the suspect continued approaching, the soldiers fired towards the suspect's lower body," the military said, adding that no weapon had been found on the woman and that the incident was being investigated. The Palestinian Health Ministr...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Here's 'what happened': Twitter CEO reveals why Elon Musk is off the company's board
April 10, 2022
It was revealed last week that Elon Musk purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter for nearly $3 billion. Since then, he has been spinning ideas around with Twitter polls and comments about how to change the website, which has blocked white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Donald Trump after they violated the site's terms of service.
Now, however, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is revealing that Musk won't have anything to do with the board after all.
In a statement released late Sunday night, Agrawal said that despite their previous comments, Musk was not on the board and it was for the best.
"The board and I had many discussions about Elon joining the board, and with Elon directly. We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat," the statement said.
"We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the board became officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders, whether they are on our board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input," the statement also said.
You can read the full comments below:
Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here.pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk— Parag Agrawal (@Parag Agrawal) 1649646833
CONTINUE READING Show less
John Oliver ridicules OAN for naming him in a lawsuit — and he has more disparaging comments for them
April 10, 2022
The far-right television station OAN is suing DirectTV parent company AT&T after they were dropped from the cable package. They're not suing because they're being dropped, instead, they're suing for violations of a non-disparagement clause.
In a kind of legal do-si-do, OAN explained that DirectTV is owned by AT&T, which was going through a merger with HBO. John Oliver's show is on HBO, so OAN decided that because the "Last Week Tonight" host has spent many episodes mocking them, it violates the non-disparagement agreement that OAN signed with DirectTV.
AT&T was instrumental in OAN's existence, with 90 percent of the network's revenue coming from AT&T/DirectTV deals.
"And not a moment too soon," said Oliver. "Its coverage of Ukraine, in particular, has been appalling, with this f*cking guy suggesting that the bombing of a maternity hospital might have been a hoax."
He went on to show a clip of host Pearson Sharp, who claims on his personal website that he's "a foreign correspondent" for OAN.
"Wow, it's pretty maddening to watch Neal-fascist Vin Diesel there question civilian casualties with the tone of a stoned teenager talking about penguins," Oliver continued, imitating the stoned teen. "Perhaps they're wearing little bird tuxedos. But perhaps...... they aren't."
Oliver then explained that shows owned by AT&T have been critical of them, including Oliver's show, which is how they got named in the lawsuit. One example from Oliver cited is that they "are like Fox News with even less shame and even fewer scruples." Another is that he called OAN a "ragtag band of fascists" who are "happy to give a platform to batsh*t election fraud theories from America's most out-of-breath pillow fetishist." But Oliver was aghast that they neglected to recall the time he called Pearson Sharp "decaf pit bull." Oliver made it clear that he wants that entered into the official court record.
"And look, I get that they are upset here, just like I get that they are an intellectually bankrupt organization full of opportunistic grifters who have nothing but make this country a worse place," Oliver continued. "But perhaps this isn't the time for that. And perhaps I am sorry for taking joy in their misfortune and kicking them when they are so clearly down. But on the other hand, perhaps, I am not."
One major difficulty with the OAN lawsuit, Oliver pointed out, is that AT&T no longer owns HBO. They've been merged with Discovery and Warner Brothers for a company called Warner Bros. Discovery, which will begin trading on the stock exchange this week.
"Goodbye from me, business daddy," said Oliver, who has spent the past several years attacking AT&T. "Let me just say this," Oliver continued raising up both middle fingers. "Which, frankly, is two more bars than you've ever had."
See the video below, beginning at the 30-minute mark:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4/10/22 | HBO Last Week Tonight April 10th, 2022 Live Full HD www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Why progressives shouldn't worry about the Jan. 6 committee making a criminal referral on Trump: Ex-prosecutor
April 10, 2022
In his video blog Sunday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explained that progressives shouldn't be concerned about whether the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 referring former President Donald Trump for criminal charges.
In a detailed explanation about his faith in the committee's lead lawyer, Kirschner said that even if they did refer to the Justice Department that doesn't mandate that the attorney general do anything. All the DOJ would do in response is thank them for the information and move forward with their own probe.
What the Jan. 6 committee could do is simply turn over all of the documents and information discovered in the over 800 interviews conducted. A full report would essentially make the case against all of those linked to criminal behavior in the lead up to Jan. 6 and the day of.
See the full explanation below:
J6 Committee Has the Goods on Trump But Debates Timing of Criminal Referral to DOJ for Prosecution www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}