'It felt like my insides were crying': China COVID curbs hit youth mental health

By Farah Master and Xiaoyu Yin HONG KONG Reuters) - Zhang Meng had a breakdown last December. The 20-year-old found herself sobbing on the stairs of her dorm, driven to despair by repeated COVID lockdowns of her university campus in Beijing. The lockdowns had meant she was mostly confined to her room and unable to meet up with friends. There were also strict curbs on when she could visit the canteen or take a shower. Describing herself as someone who craves in-person social interaction, Zhang said the restrictions had "removed the safety net that was holding me up and I felt like my whole bein...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
President Biden to deliver national primetime address from Philadelphia on the ‘Battle for the Soul of the Nation’
August 30, 2022
Riding high on a string of massive successes President Joe Biden will address the nation Thursday evening from Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to discuss "the continued battle for the Soul of the Nation," the White House announced late Monday afternoon.
Last week Gallup reported President Biden's approval rating had skyrocketed, jumping six points to 44%. That marker places him above former Presidents Donald Trump (41%), Barack Obama (43%), Bill Clinton (39%), Jimmy Carter (43%), and Ronald Reagan (41%) at this point in their presidencies.
"The president will lay out how America’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake," NBC News reports, citing a White House official. "Biden will highlight what he sees as progress over the past two years to protect our democracy, but note that rights and freedoms remain at risk."
“He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy,” the official said, NBC adds.
The Biden White House is quickly turning its earned political currency into opportunities to share the President's vision, and for the first time in a long time, targeting Republicans whose own hypocrisy is evident as they attack his student loan debt forgiveness plan while having had tens or even hundreds of thousand of dollars – in one case over one million dollars – in PPP loans forgiven.
READ MORE: White House: Lindsey Graham’s Threat of ‘Riots in the Streets’ Proves Biden’s ‘Semi-Fascism’ Claim is Correct
"Biden's primetime address on democracy this Thursday will come days after he warned that the 'philosophy' influencing the Trump movement is semi-fascist," CBS News' Robert Costa observes, "and as [Steve] Bannon keeps stoking talk of Christian nationalism on his podcast and as Trump calls for 'a new election' to be held."
The Washington Post's Tyler Pager adds that "Biden will be in Pennsylvania three times in the next week. Tomorrow in Wilkes Barre for a gun speech, Thursday in Philly for primetime address and next Monday in Pittsburgh for Labor Day parade."
As NCRM reported last week, in recent months Biden has become a historic president, battling an opposition party fresh off an attempted coup, with a cult–like leader facing possible criminal charges on a variety of potentially unlawful acts, an evenly-divided Senate, a House with only a modest majority, all at a time of nearly unprecedented crises – domestic, international, and worldwide.
Despite all that, Biden has racked up big wins on longtime Democratic goals, including taxing corporations and the ultra-wealthy, signing into law the biggest climate change bill in history, making huge inroads on reducing drug prices, working to get what is now a massive reduction in gas prices and stabilization of inflation, helping millions of veterans access care for toxin-based cancers, signing the first major gun control law in decades, maintaining and even reducing historically low unemployment while overseeing historic job and wage growth, signing the first major infrastructure bill in decades, getting America’s first Black woman justice confirmed to the Supreme Court, removing the leader of al Qaeda, strengthening and expanding NATO while supporting Ukraine after Russia attacked the sovereign nation, and more.
READ MORE: ‘Shame if Anything Happened to It’: Former Federal Prosecutor Blasts Lindsey Graham’s ‘Organized Crime Types’ Threat
On November 1, 2020 then-candidate Joe Biden delivered a speech, also in Philadelphia, on the "Battle for the Soul of the Nation," (photo, above) his main 2020 campaign theme.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
August 30, 2022
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
It's important to understand that Trump's followers and voters love him because of his wrongdoing and disregard for the rule of law and democracy, not despite those things.
Trump is at long last under investigation by the Department of Justice for a variety of offenses involving the highly classified documents he stored at Mar-a-Lago, including obstruction charges and violations of the Espionage Act. More than two weeks after the FBI searched Trump's residence and recovered numerous boxes of documents, the seriousness of these charges is coming into focus. At the Guardian, reporter Hugo Lowell writes: "The details contained in the affidavit used to secure a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago ... offered the clearest insight yet into the basis for the FBI's seeking permission to search the resort":
[T]he FBI needed to forcibly retrieve the United States government's most sensitive secrets, especially after it came to suspect Trump and his team were holding on to classified documents despite repeated efforts — including with a subpoena — to secure their return.
Most pressing, according to the affidavit, was that the FBI had identified probable cause that documents containing national defense information were scattered across Mar-a-Lago, potentially jeopardizing intelligence gathering and revealing the identities of human clandestine sources…. the affidavit ... also showed how Trump had previously retained government secrets at Mar-a-Lago after he was no longer president.
The FBI noted that after Trump finally returned around a dozen boxes of materials to the National Archives this year, an FBI triage found 184 unique classified documents, including 25 marked top secret, 92 marked secret, 67 marked confidential, and some with Trump's distinctive handwriting.
The documents also included some with markings like "SI" for special intelligence, "HCS" for intelligence from human clandestine sources, "NOFORN", for "Not Releasable to Foreign Nationals", "FISA" for the "Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act", and "ORCON", which restricts non-US dissemination.
In a front-page story last Friday, the New York Times highlighted the potential life-and-death consequences of the kinds of documents described in the FBI's affidavit, noting that some of this information came from highly classified sources who risk "imprisonment or death stealing the secrets of their own governments":
Their identities are among the most closely protected information inside American intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Losing even one of them can set back American foreign intelligence operations for years.
Clandestine human sources are the lifeblood of any espionage service. This helps explain the grave concern within American agencies that information from undercover sources was included in some of the classified documents recently removed from Mar-a-Lago ... raising the prospect that the sources could be identified if the documents got into the wrong hands….
C.I.A. espionage operations inside numerous hostile countries have been compromised in recent years when the governments of those countries have arrested, jailed and even killed the agency's sources.
Last year, a top-secret memo sent to every C.I.A. station around the world warned about troubling numbers of informants being captured or killed, a stark reminder of how important human source networks are to the basic functions of the spy agency.
During the early part of last decade, the Chinese government dismantled the C.I.A.'s network of sources within China — crippling the agency's spying operations in the country for years. Source networks in Iran and Pakistan have also been compromised, prompting the agency to ask its case officers and analysts to redouble the efforts to protect the identities of spies and informants.
Even a single source, if well placed, can be of amazing importance to the spy agency. When one informant, critical to the intelligence assessment that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia favored the election of Mr. Trump, had to be extracted and resettled in Virginia, the C.I.A. was, for a time, left somewhat in the dark about senior levels of Kremlin decision-making.
Experts quoted by the Telegraph were even more explicit about the possible implications of Donald Trump's alleged crimes:
Steve Hall, former CIA chief of Russia operations, said: "That's basically information from human spies. 'HCS' stuff, basically, means there's information in those boxes in the basement in Mar-a-Lago that pertain to, or potentially came from, human sources, human spies.
"In the case of human sources, they usually get imprisoned, or if it's Russia or another authoritarian society they're oftentimes simply executed. That type of information is incredibly sensitive."
He added: "As a former CIA guy it sends chills up and down my spine that there's HCS information in somebody's basement. It's really, really bad."
Harry Litman, a former US attorney, said such documents were "radioactive". He told CNN: "The top secret stuff...can get people killed. it is completely alarming."
It appears possible that Trump may finally face justice. Writing at the Daily Beast, national security lawyer Bradley Moss predicted that Trump "will be indicted by a federal grand jury":
You heard me right: I believe Trump will actually be indicted for a criminal offense. Even with all its redactions, the probable cause affidavit published today by the magistrate judge in Florida makes clear to me three essential points:
(1) Trump was in unauthorized possession of national defense information, namely properly marked classified documents.
(2) He was put on notice by the U.S. Government that he was not permitted to retain those documents at Mar-a-Lago.
(3) He continued to maintain possession of the documents (and allegedly undertook efforts to conceal them in different places throughout the property) up until the FBI finally executed a search warrant earlier this month.
That is the ball game, folks. Absent some unforeseen change in factual or legal circumstances, I believe there is little left for the Justice Department to do but decide whether to wait until after the midterms to formally seek the indictment from the grand jury….
Get the popcorn ready either way.
Predictably, Trump continues to protest he did nothing wrong — and continues to incite acts of violence by his followers. Public opinion and other research shows that a majority of Republicans refuse to believe that Trump has committed any crimes — and also support his coup attempt, the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the Big Lie about the 2020 election.
Fascism at its core is unrestrained and corrupt power that manifests through violence, destruction, collective mental pathology and greed. As part of that dynamic, fascism and other forms of authoritarianism create a state of malignant normality in which right and wrong are inverted — if they are even understood to exist independent of the Great Leader and his movement's collective will and desires. In that political imaginary, good and bad, right and wrong, and ethics and morality more generally are a function of ideology and politics, not something outside them.
As such, in the alternate universe of MAGA and the larger right-wing echo chamber, it is categorically impossible to see Donald Trump as a criminal or law-breaker.
For Trump's followers, anything and everything he does amounts to "fighting for people like them" and defending "their values" — those of "real America" — against the imagined enemy of the moment, whether that is "wokeness," the Black Lives Matter movement, LGBTQ equality, Muslims, immigrants or something else.
Trump's followers and other neofascists do not simply reject the concept that rule of law should apply to all people equally; rather, they understand the law as a weapon they can use to impose their will on others. Such logic is a defining feature of fascism. In recent comments to Salon, historian Federico Finchelstein addressed this:
His [Trump's] threats of violence should be taken very seriously, because dictatorship and even fascism seem to be the endgame of Trumpism. In Nazi Germany, the "truth" of the leader was judicially constructed to the full extent as a replacement for more rational forms of law. Juridical truth was equated with the transcendental nature of the leader. Hitler famously represented himself as "the supreme judge of the Nation." The result was the destruction of legality.
[Pro-Nazi philosopher] Carl Schmitt ... fully understood the Nazi notion of truth when he stated that Hitler was "not subjected to justice" but rather constituted the highest form of justice.
It is clear that Trump conceives of himself as a supreme judge in that specific fascist sense, which replaces justice with the leader's corrupt and narcissistic sense of legality.
Trumpism, like fascist movements of the past, is a type of political personality cult. In such a relationship, followers identify with the leader in a deeply intimate way as an extension of their own ego, identity and self. The movement takes on its own type of collective energy and identity in which the individual is subsumed. Social psychologists and other experts have documented how that group dynamic works to diffuse individual responsibility and ultimately encourage antisocial and other destructive behavior, up to and including murder and genocide.
In the MAGA alternate universe, it is categorically impossible to see Donald Trump as a criminal or law-breaker. Anything and everything he does is understood as "fighting for people like us."
These feelings explain why Trumpists are willing to use violence to defend their leader. By extension, Trump's political enemies present an existential threat to members of the political cult. In that unhealthy relationship the leader's pathologies — in the case of Trump, sociopathy if not outright psychopathy — are mirrored by the followers in an escalating feedback loop.
Trump's followers therefore identify with his lawbreaking and other antisocial behavior, while also being compelled to rationalize it as both necessary and good. Love for Donald Trump and what he represents becomes the means and medium through which his followers resolve that cognitive dissonance.
By email, Shawn Rosenberg, a professor of political science and psychology at UC Irvine, wrote that the desire for an "anti-democratic strongman and disregard for rule of law are very strongly associated with: 1) populism, 2) seeing a homogeneous people as desirable or necessary, 3) being anti-Black, antisemitic and anti-immigrant, 4) having a simple dualistic, black/white view of political issues and morality and 5) being anti-elite."
Too many liberals, progressives, Democrats, centrists, and others outside of the MAGAverse love to accuse Trump and the right-wing movement of being hypocrites or applying a double standard for their own behavior. This is an absurd claim: In reality, the Trumpists and Republican fascists do not hold any norms or standards beyond winning at all costs. To call them hypocrites assumes that they care and might somehow change their behavior. It is a waste of time and energy.
Reece Peck, a professor of media culture at College of Staten Island and the author of "Fox Populism: Branding Conservatism as Working Class," offered these insights about the role of the right-wing propaganda machine in creating our "post-truth" political battlefield:
Rupert Murdoch's Fox News did more to partisanize American journalism than any other news organization in the 21st century. Within the hyper-partisan news market Fox did so much to create, the choice being offered is not one between disinterested, unbiased news versus interested, biased news as was the case in the past. Rather the choice now is between two types of interested styles of journalism, one that helps "our" side and one that helps "their" side. Following this partisan-tribal logic, Fox's top opinion hosts strive to show how their news analyses are indeed biased, precisely because they support the interest of Donald Trump, who serves as a proxy for the conservative base.
Like Trump, conservative media endows journalistic interpretations with the capability to determine the nation's destiny, a media power so menacing that Fox hosts deemed countering the negative press Trump was receiving for his handling of the Covid-19 crisis more important than the physical threat of the outbreak itself.
Once a news audience begins to conceptualize journalism as a winner-take-all, political-ideological war, pointing out the hypocrisies and intellectual inconsistencies (e.g., Blue Lives Matter vs. Defund the FBI) of their favorite politicians and media personalities becomes a fruitless endeavor. If leftists have any chance of capturing segments of the conservative coalition — namely the ones that respond to anti-elitist framing over ethno-nationalist messaging — it will be because they devised more compelling moral narratives and aesthetic news styles, not better fact-sheets and info-graphics.
Unfortunately, even after six years, too many Democrats and others who are supposedly fighting to defend American democracy still do not understand the fundamental nature of Trump, the Republican-fascists and their movement -- and what must be done to defeat it for all time. Shouting "hypocrites!" at fascists and other authoritarians is the behavior of those who know that they are doomed. It is akin to the desperation felt by those who scream "History will judge!" as they are being ground under.
The fascist fever-dream is intoxicating for Trump's followers, who thrill to his lawlessness and his crimes against democracy and human decency. Very few of them realize that the fascist fever-dream and its fumes is ultimately toxic to them as well.
At Donald Trump's rallies, he has many times recited a poem about a poisonous snake that a woman invites into her home when she finds it freezing outside on a cold night. Once revived, the snake bites her. "Why would you do that," she wails, "when I just saved your life?" The snake replies, "You knew what I was when you took me in."
Trump uses this fable to serve his own purposes, but its real meaning is clear: He is that snake. Like other demagogues and would-be tyrants, Trump has no use for anyone but himself. If we know anything about him, we know that at some point he will turn against even his most adoring followers and most loyal members of his inner circle. Whenever Trump believes it convenient or necessary, they will become the new enemy.
It is a small, faint comfort of history that those who support fascism and other forms of political evil are eventually devoured by the machine and madness they helped to feed, nurture and protect. Unfortunately, that fascist beast, be it here in America or in other parts of the world at other times, consumes the innocent and the good before it feasts on its own people and caretakers.
CONTINUE READING Show less
'Cowering in your house': How Michael Flynn’s private security group moved into Staci Burk’s home
August 30, 2022
Two weeks after the 2020 election, Staci Burk was sinking ever deeper into a mire of intrigue, with a series of suspicious incidents at her home reinforcing a sense that she was in danger.
She spoke to a woman in Seattle who claimed to have seen illegal ballots at a FedEx facility but was reluctant to come forward. She talked to a group of Trump partisans who claimed to have uncovered a similar incident at the Phoenix airport. Then, two men appeared at her doorway and disabled her home security system.
Then, a man named Scott Koch who claimed to work with the Department of Defense, made a bizarre confession that he was personally involved in illegal ballot trafficking. Surrounded by election deniers, it was easy for Burk to at least question whether shadowy forces were at work to cover up widespread election fraud.
A law student and former local school board member, Burk resisted pressure to write an affidavit about Koch’s allegations for Sidney Powell, who was then officially part of the Trump campaign legal team, alongside Rudy Giuliani. Instead, she started researching Koch on her own.
A Google search took Burk to Koch’s LinkedIn page, which identified him as director of development for Mayhem Solutions Group — a private security firm in Pinal County. She made a screengrab of Koch's LinkedIn page and texted it to John Shattuck, an operative with ties to the Trump administration who had initially put her in touch with an Arizona couple collecting affidavits for Giuliani and Powell.
Shattuck responded around mid-morning on Saturday, Nov. 21.
“Wait, Mayhem?” he wrote.
“Yes,” Burk said.
“I got this,” Shattuck wrote, adding a sunglasses emoji.
This is the second installment in a three-part series about Burk’s experience following the 2020 election that is based on extensive interviews and unrivaled access to audio recordings of her conversations and text messages during that period. You can read the first installment here.
Shattuck asked to come over to Burk’s home because he didn’t want to talk on the phone, Burk recalled in an interview with Raw Story. Shattuck told Burk that he knew Shawn Wilson, Mayhem’s founder and CEO. Burk said that Shattuck told her that Wilson was planning on firing Koch.
Burk told Raw Story that at the time, she wasn’t sure if Koch should get fired if his wild story about overseeing an operation to unload illegal ballots at the Phoenix airport turned out not to be true. So, she decided to call Wilson to try to clarify the matter. When she reached Wilson on the phone, Burk said he reiterated that he would cooperate with any investigation and see to it that Koch was prosecuted. And he encouraged Burk to make five copies of her recording of Koch’s purported confession.
Before going to Walmart to buy USB flash drives to copy the Koch recording, Burk called a friend in Los Angeles to ask for advice about personal security. The friend recommended that she call a man named Daryl who lived in her neighborhood. Daryl, who requested that Raw Story not publish his last name, confirmed that he agreed to accompany Burk “to lend some emotional support.”
While Daryl was at her home helping her make copies of the Koch recording, Burk said, someone attempted to break in through the laundry room window. Daryl confirmed to Raw Story that he saw security footage of a man who appeared to be in his mid-twenties running through the yard, and that the police later found evidence that someone had attempted to pry open the window. After the police arrived, a neighbor named Wanita Panza, who is opposed to Donald Trump, came over to see what the commotion was about.
By then, Burk had notified Shattuck, and he came over to her house with Shawn Wilson, the CEO of the Mayhem private security firm.
According to Burk, Shattuck mentioned Trump’s former White House strategist, saying, “That’s it. I’m calling Bannon. He’s an hour away.”
Panza told Raw Story she thought she overheard Shattuck talking on the phone with Bannon, although she couldn’t be sure. In any case, the overheard phone conversation made enough of an impression on Panza that she made a coarse comment about Bannon to Shattuck.
With Burk’s home security challenges escalating, Shattuck proposed an odd solution, with Burk’s agreement. He suggested that a security detail be assigned to Burk’s home staffed by the same company that employed the man under suspicion of illegal ballot trafficking.
“John Shattuck said to me in front of Wilson and the police: ‘Can you get a team on her?’” Burk recalled. “I was like, ‘I don’t have that kind of money.’ [Shattuck] said, ‘I’ve got it covered. I’ll send you some of my tier-one guys for the border stuff.’”
Burk told Raw Story that fear clouded her judgment during the final two months of 2020 and that in less fraught circumstances she believes she would have been thinking more clearly and made different decisions.
Burk suffers from pulmonary hypertension, and she explained her agreement to go along with the arrangement by citing “the fact that I was on oxygen — I was panicked, terrified.” Both Shattuck and Kelly Townsend, a friend who was then serving in the Arizona House, told her that her life was in danger, Burk said. “I was freaked out,” she said. “I was shaking and crying.”
Between pulmonary hypertension and back problems, Burk’s mobility was limited. In hindsight, she says if she had been able to get out more, her suspicions might have been raised by the web of relationships among the people who were offering to help her. For one, she didn’t learn until eight months later that Townsend had known Koch since at least the summer of 2020.
“If I was part of Stop the Steal — I don’t know — I wouldn’t have fallen into this rabbit hole, because I would have seen that all these people knew each other, not just Stop the Steal, but also the anti-mask and vaccine stuff,” Burk told Raw Story. “They were doing rallies every week. I was not part of that. I had a health issue. I didn’t leave the house.”
Shattuck also appears to have not considered the apparent conflict of interest in bringing a private security firm that employed someone suspected of ballot fraud into the home of a person who was investigating that very activity. He declined to comment for this series other than to minimize his involvement with Burk and disparage her credibility.
Beyond Mayhem Solutions Group’s association with Shattuck, the private security firm and its CEO also maintain ties with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. Shattuck described Wilson to Burk as “a paid contractor to act as security for people who want to go down to the border and see for themselves.”
Footage of Wilson accompanying Sheriff Lamb during two high-profile tours of a migrant corridor through Pinal County — one for a February 2021 episode of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” on Fox Nation, and another for a March 2022 publicity visit by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to highlight immigration concerns — fit that description.
Sheriff Lamb has been a conspicuous backer of Donald Trump, joining the former president with a group of sheriffs at the White House in 2019. He was also spotted at the Nov. 7, 2020 “Stop the Steal” rally in Phoenix, and reportedly told a crowd at a rally in the state capital on Jan. 6, 2021: “I don’t know how loud we have to get before they start to listen to us and know that we will no longer tolerate them stripping our freedoms away.”
Last month, Lamb spoke at a Trump rally in Prescott and told the crowd to support a slate of state candidates who back the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, according to a report for the digital magazine Bolts. The outlet also reported that Lamb is collaborating with True the Vote, “a far-right group peddling unfounded voter fraud conspiracies.”
Despite Lamb’s professed concern about election fraud, there is no indication that the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office ever investigated Koch, who made his purported confession of ballot fraud in the sheriff’s jurisdiction.
Sheriff Lamb could not be reached for comment for this story.
Shattuck professed to be unhappy about Lamb’s handling of the situation in a conversation with Burk, in which he described receiving a phone call from Shawn Wilson.
“I told Shawn:… ‘I’m not too damned pleased with what Mark Lamb did on this, because he kicked the can,’” Shattuck told Burk. “And I said, ‘Unless he’s doing an investigation and he doesn’t want to tell people what they’re doing — which is understandable.’ If he did, great; if he didn’t, that’s disappointing.
“I told him: ‘Please, please, someone investigate this guy before this thing gets — and this is early on, right — before this gets out of control,’ which it is,” Shattuck continued “I mean, let’s face it: It’s out of control because of how much time is spent. I mean, you’ve been living it every day.”
More than just someone who wanted to ensure that his employee exhibited integrity, Wilson presented himself as someone who would support militant action to prevent the election from being stolen.
“I mean, there’s a Second Amendment for a reason, and it’s for this very thing,” he told Burk. “I hate to tell ya — everybody screams about the Second Amendment, but not — it’s written explicitly in the Constitution that when the government becomes tyrannical and we don’t have a voice anymore, it’s the job of the people to take it back from the government.
“I’m a firm believer in doing it the way the Constitution says, but then you’re labeled a domestic terrorist,” he added.
Burk resisted pressure from an array of election deniers to turn over her recording of Scott Koch and put her account of the meeting into a legal document, but she relented after Wilson moved into her house with a security detail on Nov. 21.
“Then, after the break-in, it was apparent that I was already in deep,” she said. “I switched. At that very point.”
Burk gave one copy of the recording to Shattuck and another to Wilson. She also incorporated an account of her meeting with Koch into a lawsuit that she filed in state court on Dec. 8 alleging “denial of her fundamental right to vote.”
Burk’s lawsuit mixed claims of election fraud with a complaint that she had been disenfranchised because her voter registration was canceled during a purge. The Arizona Secretary of State’s office had mistakenly cut her from the rolls because they were unable to verify her address, which was protected due to her history as a domestic violence victim. An irony few but Burk appreciated was that her disenfranchisement claim aligned more with the Democratic Party agenda of protecting the right to vote than the restrictionist aims of the election denier crowd.
Burk said she also cut and pasted Powell’s lawsuit, which had been recently filed in federal court in the District of Arizona, into her pleading. Burk said she had Powell’s permission to incorporate her material, but that Powell didn’t know that Burk’s lawsuit would also feature the vote denial claim.
Even as she prepared to litigate her own — and Powell’s claims — Burk said she remained skeptical of the broader narrative of widespread election fraud. As evidence of her continued skepticism, Burk shared a screenshot of a text exchange with Shattuck on Nov. 30, 2020, when Giuliani held a hearing to air election fraud claims at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix.
Burk booked a room at the Hyatt — and Townsend was encouraging her to testify — while she sensed that others on the Giuliani team wanted to put on different witnesses. But ultimately, she soured on the hearing and started packing her bags to go home. Burk told Raw Story that at the time she felt that if the Republican leadership in the Arizona Legislature wasn’t going to call an official hearing, “then this is just a dog and pony show.” (A phone text to Shelby Busch that Burk provided to Raw Story shows her saying on Nov. 28: “It’s apparently a dog and pony show. My impression.”)
In a phone text on Nov. 30, Burk texted Shattuck: “I’m regretting spending any time at all on this right now. I genuinely appreciate you and I am extremely thankful for you and your help. I’m just done.”
Shattuck responded by asking if he could bring Congressman Paul Gosar up to her hotel room. Burk assented, and was surprised to find an entourage of not only Gosar, but also far-right broadcaster Ann Vandersteel and Michelle Malkin, a conservative commentator with ties to the white nationalist movement. Burk recalled that she gave Gosar an account of the Korean Air allegations and the security breaches at her home, as Vandersteel filmed.
Shattuck, Malkin and Burk (screenshot)
Afterward, Shattuck proposed that he, Burk and Malkin pose for a selfie, which he posted on his Facebook page later that day, writing, “It’s been an incredibly long day of meetings and arm twisting at these election hearings. One fun spot of the day was having Michelle Malkin up to the suite for an interview — keep up the great work my Patriot friend.”
While the battleground states were in the process of certifying the election in advance of the Dec. 15 meeting of the Electoral College, Trump’s allies engaged in a full-court press to get state officials to unwind the process. Casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election through the testimonies of so-called “whistleblowers” was a key component of the effort.
“The president has clear paths to victory,” retired Lt. General Michael Flynn told conservative broadcaster Brannon Howse on Nov. 28. “And they don’t actually require a lot of courtroom action. What they require is a lot of honesty out of elected officials, and frankly, a lot of Americans that are coming forward and telling us their stories. I mean, the hundreds and hundreds of Americans around the country, not just the swing states, but many, many other states that are coming forward with their stories and putting them down on affidavits.”
Texts from Carissa Keshel, Powell’s assistant, one day after the Giuliani-led hearing in Phoenix, suggest that the Powell-Flynn camp steered Burk away from directly reporting her troubling information to law enforcement.
“I did get a call from the Phoenix FBI Field Office,” Burk told Keshel. “Do we know if this is the right FBI person for me to talk to?”
“We are going to get a lawyer for you to be with you to speak with him, and record the conversation,” Keshel replied. “Sidney says for now, email the FBI contact and tell them your lawyer will contact them as soon as possible. Don’t say anything besides that. In the meantime, we’re getting Sidney’s lawyer in AZ to be able to cover you — we’re just setting it up.”
Powell could not be reached for this story.
Shattuck encouraged Burk to put her trust in Flynn and Powell. “We expected law enforcement or somebody to do their job — and they haven’t,” he told Burk. “And that’s why I was excited to see that Flynn and Powell was interested in this. And I thought, ‘Okay, a proper investigation’s going to get done.’ And I don’t blame them for saying you should not contact anybody. I don’t blame ’em. I mean, that would be prudent. That’s why I backed off. I backed way off, because what am I supposed to be doing now? It’s in their hands. They should be doing this.”
Within a week of the Giuliani hearing in Phoenix, Michael Flynn and his brother Joe Flynn arranged to replace the security detail from Mayhem Solutions Group with members of another security group called 1st Amendment Praetorian.
As previously reported by Raw Story, Joe Flynn, the brother of Michael Flynn, has publicly acknowledged that “we sent a team out to watch over her out in Phoenix.” And Geoffrey Flohr, a former Michigan State Police officer, has said that Joe Flynn called him and put Michael Flynn on the line. Then, Flohr said, Michael Flynn asked him to go to the Southwest to provide security for a “whistleblower.” He arrived at Burk’s home on Dec. 4.
Robert Patrick Lewis, a retired Army Special Forces soldier who co-founded 1st Amendment Praetorian, or 1AP, alluded to the arrangement in a fundraising appeal on YouTube on Dec. 9.
“But there’s other whistleblowers that still haven’t been made public,” Lewis said. “And unfortunately, some of them have been discovered by the people who are on the other side, who are — who want to ensure that the fraud is not made public — and so some of these whistleblowers have been getting credible threats against them. And some of their houses have been vandalized. There have been attempted break-ins. A lot of stuff like that. And so, the Flynn organization reached out to us and asked us if we could help them with some of these different whistleblowers and have a security detail on them, and so we’ve been doing that. We got — ah, I’m not going to say exactly when — I’ll just say that we’ve had a team and we have other teams that are ready to go protect some of the other ones, and some that already are.”
Lewis appeared to jest in an email to Raw Story for this story.
“I’m glad that you, your outlet, and your colleagues have taken such a strong stance to elevate 2020 election fraud whistleblowers like Staci Burk,” he wrote.
The replacement of Mayhem with 1AP occasioned clashing rumors that the respective teams posed a threat to Burk. Marko Trickovic, a Phoenix-area Three Percenter militia activist who introduced Burk to John Shattuck wrote in a declaration that based on Mayhem Solutions Group CEO Shawn Wilson’s suspicious behavior “getting back to the legal team, it was assessed that Staci might not be safe with that team, and they arranged for another team to come take over on 12/4/20 for Staci. Staci then let me know that Mr. Wilson threw a fit yelling at her saying that this new team would come here and kill her, and other outrageous claims.”
Months later, Joe Flynn explained to Burk that the decision to replace Mayhem Solutions Group had nothing to do with concerns about professionalism or considerations for Burk’s safety.
“We couldn’t afford it,” Flynn told Burk. “We weren’t going to be able to pay them. They wanted us to pay them thirty thousand dollars. We don’t have that kind of money. So, we said, ‘Okay, we got this other group that can do it for free.’”
Lewis has described 1AP as “a group of military, law enforcement and intelligence community veterans, who provide pro bono intelligence and security service to patriotic and religious events.”
Wanita Panza, who lived across the street from Burk, was alarmed by the presence of the two security groups in the neighborhood. She told Raw Story that she remembers the personnel from 1AP as being “less unkempt” and also “even more heavily armed” than Mayhem. Once, after Panza went outside to speak with one of the 1AP members standing guard outside Burk’s home to gauge the threat to her own family, her husband quipped, “I see you’re talking to the hillbilly contingent of the American Taliban.”
The mission of 1AP, Lewis said in his December 2020 fundraising appeal, was to provide security so that conservative Americans felt safe in exercising their First Amendment rights.
“We feel that’s a vital step to taking our republic back,” he said. “If you are sheltered and cowering in your house and Americans aren’t coming together to talk, to be together, to commune with each other and make their voices heard and use those First Amendment rights, then we have no community.”
Burk learned that she was not like Michael Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Ali Alexander, Brandon Straka and the other VIPs who were able to speak and move freely with the protection of 1AP.
“They were literally saying, ‘You can’t leave the house,’” Burk said.
“Technically, it’s kidnapping. When you think you’re in danger and the security team is protecting you, it gets really fuzzy. It wasn’t like they just held me hostage; they manipulated me.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}